“Not everyone has the luxury of being Kevin Durant!”: Damian Lillard ruthlessly fires back at NBA skills trainer for misleading advice

Blazers star Damian Lillard expertly fires back at a fan criticizing the importance of dribbling drills for NBA players on Twitter

Damian Lillard has always been incredibly active on Twitter.

Despite being one of the NBA’s best players, it’s not uncommon for the star to participate in some incredibly wholesome interactions with fans. But, as his recent activity on social media suggests, he isn’t afraid to roast someone on the website either.

As we all know by now, there are quite a few ‘analysts’ and ‘specialists’ on social media today. Yet

Damian Lillard expertly vetoes a fan’s hot take on Twitter

For those wondering what’s going on, a video of Kevin Durant working out was posted to Twitter. In the clip, the Nets star clearly takes 8 dribbles before scoring. This causes one of the fans to accuse 1-3 dribble drills to be completely useless.

And well… here is how Damian Lillard responded.

Everybody doesn’t have the luxury the best player in the world has lol… which is why ppl can’t just over dribble. But I get it 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/VS3O3RyUtY — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 5, 2021

Subtle, yet lethal. Perhaps what perfection looks like, in the world of verbal roasts and comebacks.

Damian Lillard is clearly the right one here. At the end of the day, Kevin Durant is now pretty much unanimously considered the best in the NBA right now. And obviously, having the ball in your hands more than most is a luxury that comes with the title.

Just this little exchange really shows how little we can understand the nuances of the game at times. And specifically for this coach at least, we do think this will be an incredibly important learning experience for the future.

