“You Got Giannis Antetokounmpo”: Shannon Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas React to LeBron James’ ‘Leg Muscles’

For any athlete, taking care of their body is of utmost importance. Not only does it help them be better at their craft, but it also allows the athletes to be more durable and extend their career span. On the recent episode of Nightcap, Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe discussed the impressive physique that LeBron James has maintained while also breaking down the most important aspects of an athlete’s body.

At the age of 39, LeBron is outperforming several players who are in their twenties. The most impressive part of this is the fact that he has been at the top of his game for over two decades and yet one can’t find a chink in his armor on the court. When most people look at these perks, they often tend to miss the decades of consistent hard work that he has put his body through. As former athletes, Arenas and Sharpe are in the best position to dissect the strategy that goes into keeping LBJ in such incredible shape.

A few days ago, LeBron’s picture from the Raptors was making buzz. The King took to Instagram and jokingly mentioned that, “Maybe I should lay off leg day 1 day this week.”

After looking at the picture, the NFL legend wondered if LBJ is the most physically gifted athlete ever. Arenas said,

“Yeah, I mean…from top to bottom. Usually, a guy is not built as solid as him [with] that height. You got Giannis. He’s built more like a football player.”

The NBA veteran said that since the basketball athletes don’t lift weights, their legs are not that much in shape, and that is what separates LeBron from the rest of the lot. Sharpe is someone who knows a great deal about the requirements in a football player and he believes that legs are the most important part of any athletes’ body, regardless of the sport that they play.

LeBron James’ workout routine

One simply can’t have the longevity like LeBron without putting in the work. In order to update his fans while also inspire people, the four-time NBA Champion often shares his workout videos on the internet. LeBron’s workout regime consists of several exercises that focus on different parts of his body. A glimpse of that can be seen in a six-minute YouTube video uploaded by STAY.

He starts off with a set of waff squats, then moves up to do crunches with a Swiss ball. His routine also includes a rotational pull drop set, DB renegade row, single leg squats with weights, and a waff ankle exercise. This is just from a six-minute clip, so one can imagine what a full day of exercise might look like for LeBron James.