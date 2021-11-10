“You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother”: Jokic brothers respond to Marcus Morris’ threat on Twitter

The altercation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris gets murkier with family members of the respective parties getting involved. As per reports, both Jokic and Morris could face suspension.

Monday night had the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat. The Nuggets were coasting with a W towards the end. However, during the final minutes of the game an ugly scuffle broke out between Markieff Morris and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

As Jokic dribbled the ball, Markieff ran into him from the side with his elbow out, taking a shot at his ribs. What followed was The Joker shoving Markieff, with the latter being caught off-guard.

Matters got worse when Heat teammate Jimmy Butler got involved telling Jokic and co to meet him at the back. Jimmy Buckets seemed livid with the situation and called out Jokic and co, telling them to get the fight at the back.

The controversy would take yet another ugly turn with family members of the respective parties getting involved.

The Morris brothers and Jokic brothers threaten each other on Twitter.

However, the fight wasn’t over yet. Marcus Morris Sr. tweeted about the incident, calling The Joker out for blindsiding his brother.

Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED ✍🏾 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) November 9, 2021

This tweet didn’t go down very well with the Jokic brothers Strahinja and Nemanja. The Jokic brothers would create a Twitter account to respond to Morris Sr’s threat.

Nikola Jokic’s brothers made a Twitter account and responded to Marcus Morris’ tweet after the incident involving Jokic and Markieff Morris last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/nvXNu61li7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 9, 2021

“You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers.”

You got the right ones believe that! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) November 9, 2021

I don’t believe…I know that! — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) November 9, 2021

If this wasn’t enough, Marcus Sr replied that he hoped the Jokic brothers got involved.

Marcus Morris said he hoped the Jokic brothers would get involved and they responded 😳 This might be going too far… pic.twitter.com/0CTZZJOiwU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 9, 2021

If rumors are to be believed, Butler and his Heat teammates stalked Jokic after the match. Reportedly, security personnel had to intervene, preventing Butler and Co. from confronting Jokic in the locker room.

The scuffle between Jokic and Morris seems to have gone too far, especially with family members getting involved. Though the intensity of their actions might differ, one cannot deny that both the parties were wrong in this case.