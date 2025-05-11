Recalling LeBron James Incident, Stephen A. Smith Defends Draymond Green From ‘Angry Black Man’ Allegations

Personal attacks on Draymond Green have been going on ever since he became a regular face in the NBA world. Draymond has had his fair share of controversies, both deserved and undeserved. But, after experiencing something similar, Green gave an interview about how he was framed in a way that fit a certain stereotype of a loud, angry black man. And Stephen A. Smith agreed with him, giving credence to the unfair manner in which some players are treated by the media.

While Smith himself has notable flaws as an analyst, he has also been regularly presented as the same caricature that Green describes. It tends to happen to any public figure who becomes famous but does not fit into a predefined box of what is allowed for celebrities.

Smith put it in a way only he could while on his podcast, the Stephen A. Smith Show. He gave a rundown on the Game 2 events that led to Green’s comments, including the fact that Draymond was called a slur by a Minnesota Timberwolves fan while using a stationary bike on the sidelines.

“I thought about what I wanted to say about this particular subject,” started Smith, “because to be quite honest with you, it’s pretty delicate… When we’re talking about Draymond Green, there’s two stories to tackle… one is the reported racial epithet thrown in his direction… I’ll never forget when LeBron James was in Atlanta and he had a fan removed from the game.”

Smith went on to remember what was, unfortunately, not a rare instance of racial harassment by fans. “LeBron has never done something like that. To call for a fan to be removed from the game, they certainly said some out of pocket stuff…” Stephen A. went on to remember other instances of abuse, including stories from Russell Westbrook and Allen Iverson.

This stuff, unfortunately, is common, and it carries a history that led to Smith’s conclusion. “I don’t blame him [Green] for being pissed off… I remember for years, I was considered the angry black man…” Using the example of “Mad Dog” Russo as someone who doesn’t have to deal with mischaracterization due to racism, Smith added, “Do you think I could get away with being ‘Mad Dog’ Stephen A.?”

Smith described Green as he should be discussed: an excellent basketball player, a likely Hall of Famer, and a great father and family man.

Some may fairly claim that Smith’s words ring hollow, as a lot of Green’s personalization has come from negative coverage from networks like his own ESPN. However, Smith is not the only basketball analyst taking Draymond’s side.

Dwyane Wade on the Treatment of Black Celebrities

In the past, Dwyane Wade had praised Draymond Green for his willingness to become his own media representative, which ended up sparking a wave of players hosting their own podcasts. As part of defending Green, Wade encouraged others to pick up the microphone.

Though it may seem common today, the concept of a player controlling their own narrative was not prevalent in the past. While it certainly didn’t start with Wade or Green, the current state of sports media is in a transition for the better due to their efforts.

Players deserve equal respect as anyone. While the attention will always be on their on-court performance, the athletes should be seen as humans first. Any disrespect or personal attacks must not be tolerated.

Green deserves more credit and respect for what he did. The first step in removing and defeating these harmful stigmas is admitting that they do exist. Stephen A. Smith and Dwyane Wade have done that. It’s up to fans to listen.