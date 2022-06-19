“Andre Iguodala hand-delivered the ball to Stephen Curry before anyone else!”: Video footage reveals Warriors man’s heart-melting gesture towards Finals MVP

Andre Iguodala has been an integral part of the Golden State dynasty.

Iggy was a part of the famous “death lineup” and was part of all 4 Warriors rings under Steve Kerr. The former All-star even won the Finals MVP award for his stellar two-way play in 2015.

In 2022, Iggy has majorly been a coach off the bench. His defensive acumen and his leadership have been key to the Warriors integrating their young players into the core.

As the Warriors secured their 4th title in 8 years, Iguodala’s future remains in the air. The 38-year-old has hinted at retirement due to constant niggles.

Regardless, Iggy’s status as a dream teammate was on full display during the NBA Finals. One gesture, in particular, has been doing its rounds on social media.

What did Iguodala do for Steph Curry after Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

The Warriors sealed the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in 6 games. Immediately after taking Game 6 at the TD Garden, an emotional Finals MVP Stephen Curry was swarmed by his teammates. All, barring one: Andre Iguodala.

In video footage from the post-game celebrations, Andre is seen jogging down the court to secure the game ball to get it to Steph Curry.

Curry had delivered the exclamation to a brilliant series with a terrific Game 6 showing. So, Andre took it upon himself to collect the game ball and deliver it to his dear teammate as a memoir.

Such instances may not seem like much, but a teammate going through that as a first thought instead of celebrating his 4th championship is something that sticks with the viewer. Acts like this are the intangibles that one seeks in a leader.

Andre’s leadership and qualities as a teammate have always been described by teammates. This is a perfect example that demonstrated the values associated with a veteran of Andre’s stature.

