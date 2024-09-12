DeMar DeRozan Believes Himself to Be the ‘Crucial’ Piece in Elevating Kings to the Next Level

The Western Conference continues to get better each season. Among the teams that improved are the Sacramento Kings, who added DeMar DeRozan over the offseason. The three-time All-NBA guard believes he can lift the Kings to the next level.

DeRozan joined ESPN’s ‘First Take’ ahead of the release of his memoir ‘Above the Noise’. During his time on the show, he shared why he chose the Kings over teams such as the Lakers and the Heat.

“Being able to play with a guy like De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis, with the year that they had before. Even last year before injuries, they were a top team in the conference. I felt like I could be that piece to take them over the top,” DeRozan said.

Sacramento had a disappointing 2023-24 season after failing to make the postseason. In the 2022-23 season, they were a top-three team in the West.

Instead of making any additions to their roster, they banked on continuity, hoping their team could make an impact without any new signings. However, that plan was to their detriment as they fell behind the rest of the conference.

They learned from their mistakes and signed DeRozan, for some veteran leadership and clutch shooting prowess. This won’t be his first experience in the loaded West, since he was a member of the Spurs in the past. However, the six-time All-Star claims he is ready for the challenge.

“I wanted a challenge. I feel like when you take on a challenge, it brings the best out of you every single night. Playing in the Western Conference before it brings the best out of you. I wanted that challenge,” said DeRozan.

The 34-year-old star brings with him immense skill and plenty of playoff experience, which will help a youthful Kings roster. He has already shown great faith in the Kings and predicted his new team to make the 2025 Western Conference Finals.

Sacramento set the NBA record for most consecutive seasons with a playoff appearance, going 16 years without a post-season qualification. However, with DeRozan joining the fray, an era of success is on the horizon.