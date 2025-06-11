mobile app bar

“Never Had a Drink in My Life”: DeMar DeRozan Explains to Dwyane Wade How He Manages to Stay in Top Condition at 35

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
DeMar DeRozan, Kings v Mavs

Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Even at 35 years old and entering his 17th season, DeMar DeRozan remains an All-Star-caliber talent. The explosive guard has now posted 12 straight seasons of 20 or more points per game, demonstrating elite longevity. Despite being one of the league’s older talents, DeRozan is still among the deadliest and most efficient scorers. A lengthy run like this in the NBA doesn’t just happen it comes through sacrifice.

Not many professional athletes even make it to year 17, and if they do, they usually aren’t contributing much. That isn’t the case with DeRozan, though, who has been a consistent bright spot for mediocre Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls teams over the last few years.

As someone who could only deal with the mental and physical toll for 16 seasons, Dwyane Wade wanted to know DeMar’s secret. By the time he wrapped up his final campaign in 2018-19, D-Wade was completely drained. The Hall of Famer wanted to know what DeRozan has done off the court to keep his body healthy and his mind sharp.

“It’s a year-round thing,” the six-time All-Star explained. “For me, that goes back to making sacrifices. I don’t go out. I don’t drink. I never had a drink in my life … I just always kind of looked at it from the standpoint of like, my whole goal of hooping was I wanna be able to play for as long as I can.”

DeRozan realized early in his career how important taking care of his body was, even when he feels fine. “When I came into the league, I used to make fun of all the old heads, like, ‘Man, why you putting ice on?’ It’s like, ‘Well, I’m telling you, you better start putting ice on before you start to need it.’ I’m like, ‘All right, f*** it! I’m putting ice on, nothing hurting,'” he continued.

The Kings star stressed that taking care of himself is a never-ending cycle. From eating clean to getting enough sleep every day matters. But so far, DeRozan’s regimen has worked as he has yet to suffer a long-term injury in his career. Even with his relative health and on-court success, though, DeRozan still continues to learn about his body and the game.

Sharing how ready he was to hang it up when the time came, D-Wade asked DeRozan how he’s able to keep his mind right this deep into his career. The California native still loves basketball but admitted that the new era of players has challenged his psyche. In his eyes, the love of the game isn’t there like it used to be.

“I think the mental that becomes a challenge for me is when you look around, you see … so many people take the game for granted,” DeRozan explained. “When before, it was always hoop. Everything was hoop. You had to earn everything you did when it came out there on the court.”

The game has certainly changed since the former USC star was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 2009. DeRozan is one of the last of a dying generation of players who poured everything they had into the game. DeMar may only have a few seasons left in the NBA, but one thing is for sure, he’s going to make the most of it.

Post Edited By:Jodi Whisenhunt

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these