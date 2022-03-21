“DeMar DeRozan felt just like a video game”: Alex Caruso lauds his Bulls teammate and superstar for his Wilt Chamberlain-beating run of 35-point games

The Chicago Bulls’ ship this season may be rapidly sinking at the current moment, but Alex Caruso can bank on DeMar DeRozan during the clutch.

The past few weeks have been really bad for Windy City basketball fans. Their hometown team has plummetted down the Eastern Conference rankings in a similar fashion to the Brooklyn Nets after KD’s injury.

They are now 2-8 in their last 10 games, only 5 games ahead of 8th-seed Brooklyn. With Kevin Durant back, the Nets seem to be rounding into form at a good time for their playoff hopes this year. Chicago, meanwhile, is trending in the other direction.

DeMar DeRozan has been their lone constant throughout a season with several highs and lows. However, most experts feel that they don’t have enough talent to survive against the league’s very best superstars in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, it’ll be a good thing to see them back in the playoff picture, possibly with a chance to spring a surprise. The likes of Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan will definitely be chomping at the bit to show their mettle this time around.

Alex Caruso couldn’t quite believe what DeMar DeRozan did in THOSE 2 February weeks

The former Lakers defensive ace was ruled out for all of February with an injury concern. While watching DeMar DeRozan go off on EVERYONE across the league from the sidelines, Alex Caruso says he was totally exhilarated:

“It’s just a video game. Like at this point, it’s like it’s not real life, right? Dude’s not known for 3-point shooting first of all, and then hits 2 back-to-back game-winning 3-pointers. One of them off of one leg.”

“Like those are shots you’re taking when you’re messing around with your summer workouts and messing around, you know, playing ones after pickup or something. He’s just doing that.”

“And then the streak he had before the All-Star break, which was when I was out with my wrist. It was like 8 games in a row of 35+, while shooting 50% or more from the floor?”

“I think my career high is like 32, so I’ve done that like one time. He did that like 1 week, 2 weeks straight. Dude’s just a special talent, man!”

Given how underrated DeMar DeRozan has been for nearly his entire career, all this love is well warranted. He is the Bulls’ brightest hope as they head towards the playoffs.