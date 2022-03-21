Basketball

“Hell no I’m not wearing that sh*t!”: Giannis was defiant in wearing a knee brace during the NBA Finals against the Suns after severely injuring his left leg

“Hell no I’m not wearing that sh*t!”: Giannis was defiant in wearing a knee brace during the NBA Finals against the Suns after severely injuring his left leg
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"It is not something I have focused on"– Lewis Hamilton says he expected no apology from FIA anyway
Next Article
"They had quite a pace advantage"– Mercedes star George Russell admits Haas has a lot of pace this year
NBA Latest Post
“Hell no I’m not wearing that sh*t!”: Giannis was defiant in wearing a knee brace during the NBA Finals against the Suns after severely injuring his left leg
“Hell no I’m not wearing that sh*t!”: Giannis was defiant in wearing a knee brace during the NBA Finals against the Suns after severely injuring his left leg

Giannis made it clear to the Bucks that he wasn’t going to wear any sort…