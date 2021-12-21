Basketball

“DeMar DeRozan has mastered the mid-range game”: Carmelo Anthony applauds the Bulls forward for his sensational performance in the fourth quarter against the Lakers

"DeMar DeRozan has mastered the mid-range game": Carmelo Anthony applauds the Bulls forward for his sensational performance in the fourth quarter against the Lakers
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Kyrie Irving has no right to compare himself to Muhammad Ali!": Nets superstar's vaccination stance has been the talk of the NBA for a while, his latest Instagram story stokes more flames
Next Article
NaVi s1mple, the ESports MVP of the year 2021. An overview.
NBA Latest Post
"DeMar DeRozan has mastered the mid-range game": Carmelo Anthony applauds the Bulls forward for his sensational performance in the fourth quarter against the Lakers
“DeMar DeRozan has mastered the mid-range game”: Carmelo Anthony applauds the Bulls forward for his sensational performance in the fourth quarter against the Lakers

Carmelo Anthony gives his flowers to DeMar DeRozan in light of the latter’s sensational performances…