“DeMar DeRozan has mastered the mid-range game”: Carmelo Anthony applauds the Bulls forward for his sensational performance in the fourth quarter against the Lakers

Carmelo Anthony gives his flowers to DeMar DeRozan in light of the latter’s sensational performances in the fourth quarter against the Lakers.

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan returned to the lineup after missing two weeks in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Bulls were hosting the LA Lakers on Sunday night. While the Lakers had Anthony Davis out with an MCL sprain, Bulls guard Zach LaVine was missing the game due to health and safety protocols.

The Bulls defeated the Lakers 115-110, with DeRozan torching a 38-point performance. The former Raptors superstar had 6-assists, shooting 45.8% from the field. DeRozan’s performance in the fourth quarter helped the Bulls seal their second victory over the Lakers this season.

DeRozan had 19-points in the fourth quarter, which included a mid-range jump shot to give the Bulls a lead with less than a minute remaining in regulation. The former USC Trojans player hit both his free throws with 15.6 seconds remaining on the clock.

DeMar DeRozan has been next level in the 4th quarter this season: 8.2 PPG (1st in NBA)

54% FG

91% FT No player over the last 25 full seasons has averaged 8 points on 50% from the field and 90% from the line in the 4th quarter (min. 10 games). pic.twitter.com/GHnJRZ3HIF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 20, 2021

Lakers veteran Carmelo Anthony applauded DeRozan’s performance on Sunday night. Melo was mightily impressed with Deebo’s mid-range game.

Carmelo Anthony believes DeMar DeRozan has mastered the mid-range shot.

DeRozan ranks 9th in the league, when it comes to efficiency in the mid-range jumpers. The four-time All-Star has attempted 207 mid-range shots this season and has an efficiency rate of 47.8% in it. In what many believe, DeRozan might earn himself a nomination in the MVP race this season.

So far this season, 28 players have attempted at least 80 mid-range jumpers. Here they are, sorted by best efficiency: pic.twitter.com/48j1LREzKe — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) December 20, 2021

Former scoring champion Melo had some high words of praise for DeRozan. Anthony hit back-to-back 3s in the final few minutes of the last quarter for the Lakers to take the lead. However, Deebo took over the game, improving the Bulls record to 18-10 in the eastern conference.

Carmelo on DeMar DeRozan’s success in the 4th qtr: “The fact that he utilizes the midrange. I know a lot of people want to discredit that part of the game, but I think that’s a lost art. I think the midrange game is a lost art and DeMar is one of the guys who mastered that.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 20, 2021

DeRozan has found a new lease of life playing for the Bulls after having a disappointing stint with the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan, was traded to the Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard. Deebo played three seasons for the under coach Gregg Popovich.

DeRozan has put the NBA on notice with his recent performances. The Bulls forward is likely to earn his fifth All-Star selection this year.