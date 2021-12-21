“Kyrie Irving has no right to compare himself to Muhammad Ali!”: Nets superstar’s vaccination stance has been the talk of the NBA for a while, his latest Instagram story stokes more flames

Kyrie Irving posts a cryptic story of Muhammad Ali and a taped mouth – draws attention to his vaccination stance once again

With the developments in the world over, and COVID-19 being a major part of everyone’s lives, vaccination and protection from it is the number priority right now. But not for the people in the United States apparently, and not for Kyrie too. The ideology of free speech, free thought, and the general idea of the 1st amendment protecting its citizens meant that everybody had their own opinion.

At first, it seemed like a voice your opinion stunt, but as the days went by, not much was said of it. The season started, the Brooklyn Nets barely looked like they missed him at times. Only after the Omicron variant spread, his presence felt missed. Players were entering into Health and safety protocols on a nightly basis, and the roster was running thin.

No sooner than 1 day after Kyrie was said to join the team on road games, he himself entered the covid protocols of the league. Such irony for a guy who staunchly stood against a vaccine that could have prevented this.

It’s almost like he isn’t meant to play this season, and it looks like the Brooklyn Nets should just cut their losses. Kevin Durant and James Harden can more than take on the assignment, they do not need a diva to drag them down.

not kyrie comparing his boneheaded stubbornness to muhammad ali’s righteous activism… pic.twitter.com/ObIFpCNAyA — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) December 19, 2021

Kyrie Irving has always been in the news in some form or the other – His vaccination stance is the biggest of them all

Kyrie Irving is a flat earther, superstitious and a vegan. But the most controversy that he’s created is him being an anti-vaxxer. While his opinion of the vaccine can be understood in one angle, the idea of him opposing it even though we have statistical proof to back the pharma claims is ludicrous.

Kyrie Irving isn’t one to shy away from the spotlight or controversy. For a guy who wants to look Zen all the time, he sure does like the camera and the attention.

For years now, Irving was always in the middle of some controversy or the other, but it did not really affect anyone around him too much. Now that it has come to a point where he needs to accept that his stance has been quite wrong, he goes and does that on his Instagram story.

If he decides to play, he needs to consider the betterment of his neighbors as well. Not everything in this world revolves around him, and he is such a replaceable cog in any system he wants to fit in,

