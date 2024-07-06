DeMar DeRozan’s Comments On Drake’s Friendship Resurface As He Appears In Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ MV

DeMar DeRozan has stunned the NBA community with his recent actions. Following his latest appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ music video, the fans have questioned his friendship with Drake. As a result, the 34-year-old’s comments about the latter resurfaced in public, raising the complexities of their dynamic.

After joining Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast in 2021, DeRozan openly highlighted the depth of his friendship with Drake. He claimed to stay loyal to the Canadian artist through thick and thin. Expressing his viewpoint on their closeness, he declared,

“No matter what, when it comes to him [Drake], he’ll forever have a friend in me and loyalty out of me because he cared. He was there for me when everything was going crazy”.

These comments surfaced upon reminiscing about when DeRozan was forced to move the San Antonio Spurs. This trade severed his 9-year-long connection to the Toronto Raptors and the city. During these tough times, he turned to Drake, who helped the 6x All-Star process his emotions. This moment, in turn, strengthened the bond between them, paving the way for the NBA star’s declaration.

However, much has changed since then. When everyone expected him to support Drake during the latter’s ongoing beef with Lamar, Deebo has unprecedentedly sided with his fellow Crompton-born artist. His shocking appearance on Lamar’s diss track to Drake, ‘Not Like Us’, proves this further.

DeRozan’s intentions behind his antics remain unclear as of now. However, one thing is certain. His connection to his birthplace has surpassed his bond with the city of Toronto. This has built the premise for a series of potential controversies, as the NBA fans keep an eye out on the proceedings.