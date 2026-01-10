DeMarcus Cousins Argues That Teams Should Give Anthony Davis a Big Contract Despite Injury Blow

One of the biggest names in the trade rumor mill ahead of the February 6 deadline is Anthony Davis. His stint with the Dallas Mavericks, although barely a year old, appears to be nearing its end, with injuries limiting any lasting impact the former NBA champion could have had. So the question becomes whether any team is willing to invest heavily in a player who has grown increasingly injury-prone in recent years. DeMarcus Cousins believes they should.

Davis has continued to miss significant time due to various knocks and setbacks. The latest reports indicate that he is out indefinitely with a hand ligament injury. Still, teams such as the Wizards and Warriors are reportedly interested in acquiring the Brow.

Cousins explained on a recent episode of Run It Back why Davis’ injury history should not prevent him from landing a major contract. His reasoning was simple. It has never stopped other injury-hit stars from getting paid, and he does not see why it should start now.

“This is sports. In sports, injuries happen. We all know that. To sit here and make this narrative about his injury history…there’s plenty of players that have gotten paid off injuries,” stated Cousins, who immediately backed it up with some prime examples, including big names like Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and Joel Embiid.

“We watched Kevin Durant get a max deal straight off an Achilles injury. We’ve seen Chris Paul get deals coming off of his history of hamstring injuries. Joel Embiid. There are so many players throughout the history of this game that still get what they deserve.”

Anthony Davis’ injury history should NOT stop teams from giving him a big extension, says @boogiecousins ️ “We watched Kevin Durant get a max deal straight off an Achilles injury… Chris Paul… Joel Embiid. … AD’s worth every penny.”@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/M3UsitRApU — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 9, 2026

Cousins does make an excellent point. Davis is still one of the best big men in the game, especially when he is able to log solid minutes on the floor. Even a less-than-healthy AD can still pull down 11 rebounds and score 15 to 20 points, which speaks volumes about his skill set. He has been banged up and battered in the paint for well over a decade, and those scars come with a history of greatness.

“When he’s on the floor, he’s worth every penny, and that’s all that matters. For all we know, he can never be injured again. That’s just how this game works,” added Cousins.

Again, Boogie was right on the money. Davis is one of the most respected talents the NBA has seen, and his words carry real merit.

The AD conversation may ultimately come down to how desperate a team is to swing big. Front offices understand the risks by now, but they also know how rare it is to find a player who can completely tilt a game on both ends when healthy.

One team known to have its eye on Davis is the Atlanta Hawks. Chris Haynes reported that the Eastern Conference franchise has wanted the Brow for several years, and now they may be able to snag him after dealing away Trae Young.

Could Atlanta be the landing spot for a big man on his way out? It would certainly shake things up and could help breathe some life into the Hawks. As always, we will just have to wait and see.