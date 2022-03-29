“LeBron James owns 1% of the Boston Red Sox but roots for the Los Angeles Dodgers?”: How the Lakers superstar had NBA and MLB fans confused on where his loyalty stood

LeBron James is a part owner of the Boston Red Sox and yet is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a rival city of Boston’s.

LeBron James is quite the financial genius in terms of setting himself up for success over and over again. Long before he approached Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to become a part owner of the storied Major League Baseball team, the Boston Red Sox, James reached out to them to become a part of Liverpool Football Club.

This was back in 2011 when LeBron wasn’t even in his 30s and yet, was making financial decisions that would benefit him for decades to come. His 2% stake in Liverpool was bought for about $6.5 million and it now worth close to $50 million.

Nearly a decade later, LeBron James would approach FSG once again, this time, to become a part owner of the Boston Red Sox. He has a 1% stake in the company, according to reports of his minority stake back in March of 2021.

However, being a member of the Los Angeles Lakers means that he’s immersed himself in the Los Angeles sports scene. His loyalty to the Red Sox was brought into question by fans when he openly rooted for the Dodgers to win the World Series.

LeBron James owns a stake in the Red Sox but rooted for the Dodgers.

To make one thing clear, the Boston Red Sox does not exactly have a rivalry with the Dodgers that is close to being equivalent to what the Lakers and Celtics have with one another.

However, being under the same umbrella of the North American sporting world and the fact that LeBron James will get scrutinized for anything he does, fans weren’t happy with him rooting for the Dodgers in 2020 and 2021 when he’s got part ownership in Boston’s MLB squad.

Deleting a very reasonable tweet is an odd choice. pic.twitter.com/oM4CrzNbK0 — Mark Powell (@mp2_pgh) October 15, 2021

LeBron James would go as far as to call for the Lakers and Dodgers 2020 championship parades be clubbed in with the Los Angeles Rams parade after they won the Super Bowl in 2021.

All in all, it’s almost a moral obligation for the biggest athlete in Los Angeles to endorse all LA based sports team. But make no mistake, the Red Sox is who ‘The King’ roots for in his heart of hearts as them winning would only increase the valuation of his stake in the team.