What Happened to Kysre Gondrezick? How the Indiana Fever Star Disputed Allegations Against Kevin Porter Jr.

Despite being recently cut by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, guard Kysre Gondrezick has stayed in the limelight. She’s close pals with Angel Reese and is dating Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown. Public sightings of the couple often go viral on social media. However, in 2023, Gondrezick was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. She was embroiled in a domestic abuse controversy involving former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.

In September 2023, Porter Jr. was arrested in New York for allegedly assaulting and strangulating Gondrezick, his then-girlfriend. He was accused of punching her in the face repeatedly while also strangulating her. The police reported that the WNBA star suffered a fractured vertebrae due to the attack.

The seriousness of the allegations prompted the Rockets to trade the guard as a salary dump to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who waived him immediately. After his release, Gondrezick astonishingly came to his defense. She claimed that the District Attorney and the police had exaggerated the extent of her injuries, denying that the former Rockets guard hit her. She told the New York Post,

“My injuries don’t support any of those claims. He didn’t hit me. He never balled his fists up and hit me, And he definitely didn’t punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don’t have any injuries to support that.”

In January 2024, Porter Jr. pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault along with a harassment violation in a Manhattan Court. Per the plea deal, he could clear his criminal record if he attended court on stipulated dates while avoiding arrest for a year. He was also ordered to attend a 26-week Abusive Partner Intervention Program.

In April 2024, the former Rockets guard signed with Greek Basketball League’s POAK, where he impressed during a six-game stint. Recently, the Los Angeles Clippers signed him to a two-year contract. Since the 24-year-old is now returning to the NBA, the league has re-opened its investigation regarding the domestic charges against him. Meanwhile, Kysre Gondrezick is embroiled in another controversy.

Gondrezick and Brown’s discussion about Bronny James goes viral

Gonderzick turned heads when she was seen alongside Brown during the Celtics’ championship parade and at the 2024 ESPYs Award. Later, Brown confirmed that the two were dating. The couple recently attended the NBA Summer League game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics in Las Vegas. Angel Reese also tagged along as the Chicago Sky were in town to take on the Las Vegas Aces.

Their appearance caused a controversy as a camera caught Brown saying that he felt LeBron James’ son Bronny James wasn’t good enough yet to play in the NBA. Gonderzick opined that the Lakers rookie might be better off in the G-League. The Celtics guard purportedly replied that LeBron would ensure his son Bronny stays with the Lakers rather than play for their G-League affiliate.

It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth https://t.co/qO4muFSvrn — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 16, 2024

After the clip went viral, Brown clarified that he was talking about LeBron’s influence in ensuring Bronny plays in the NBA in a positive light. However, he didn’t deny his statement about the guard’s readiness to play at the pro-level. It remains to be seen how Bronny responds to Brown’s lack of faith in his ability.