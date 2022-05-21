“Dennis Rodman goes shirtless with Sommer Ray as she makes her DJ debut!”: The Bulls Legend and Steve Aoki are seen spinning tunes alongside the Instagram model  

Dennis Rodman is a personality. Period. It was no surprise to see him DJing with Sommer Ray and Steve Aoki during the Miami GP.

Some celebrities are just famous and some are legends. In the long line of famous people, very few can have the repertoire that Dennis Rodman does.

The ultimate bad boy of the 90s has aged gracefully. In his 60s now, the Worm is still living his best life. Wherever he goes cameras are sure to follow and there will also be a headline-making story too.

The recently concluded Miami GP drew a lot of attention. It was a glamourous affair with Hollywood stars, NFL and NBA royalty around, and even Michelle Obama showed up.

What people didn’t see was the sheer number of parties happening during this time. Of course, Rodman had to be a part of it.

My fitness crush… is DJing… and DENNIS RODMAN is on stage shirtless with her… Yeah we 100% live in a simulation bro because what in the god damn hell is happening lmao pic.twitter.com/ZLgNL8G6F0 — Kyante Wilson🦍 (@kyantewilson) May 14, 2022

Dennis Rodman the DJ, goes shirtless and does a B2B with Sommer Ray in Miami!

So Rodman is a DJ too? What can’t the NBA legend do? That is honestly becoming a tougher question to answer by the day.

His expertise in various fields of life looks boundless. The internet was ready to react and boy they did!

why tf is sommer ray dj’ing with dennis rodman and steve aoki — andrew (@JogIinton) May 14, 2022

The majority of the heat was directed to Instagram model Sommer Ray. The main gripe is that a model cannot be a DJ and yet, here we are.

Sommer Ray out here DJing with Dennis Rodman on the sole fame of having a well shaped a## and no proven experience. Amazing. Lol — NachoAverageHandle (@SayingsBySteven) May 13, 2022

While we don’t know if that statement is true, what we do know is that Dennis Rodman remains the center of attention wherever he goes. We reckon he will continue to do so for he is the pinnacle of flamboyance.

