“Steph Curry and Kevon Looney looking like the Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman tandem”: NBA Twitter likens the Warriors to the 90s Chicago Bulls as they demolish the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2

Steph Curry and Kevon Looney are reminding us of the importance of player roles. Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman would be proud.

The Golden State Warriors are firing on all cylinders and they look unstoppable. They came back tonight after being down as much as 19. Steph Curry and Kevon Looney were instrumental.

Their tenacity and resilience are something not to be trifled with. The Warriors are a proven playoff team and this year they look more complete than ever.

The team has been compared to the Chicago Bulls over the last few years. However, this iteration might just be the closest. The reason why it is the closest is not down to the talent of the players but rather, their roles and utility.

Steph Curry and Kevon Looney looking like the Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman tandem! https://t.co/W0TARym06c — Jeet Pukhrambam (@jeetpukhrambam) May 21, 2022

Steph Curry and Kevon Looney forming a Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman-esque tandem!

The emergence of Kevon Looney as a rebounder and a defender is likened to how the Bulls found and utilized Dennis Rodman. Tonight Kevon Looney and Steph Curry combined for 53 points.

Kevon put up a playoff-career high of 21 points to go along with 10 boards. His influence cannot be understated. He has been a great driving force for the Warriors.

Come at the bull you get the horns. pic.twitter.com/PTeoPK5885 — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) May 14, 2022

Warrior fans on Twitter were quick to draw parallels to the Bulls. Not just in terms of the lineup but in terms of mental fortitude.

The reason that these #warriors will forever be my generations 90s Bulls is that seven years into the run with this core, they can be down 15 points in the third and I still expect a comeback every damn time — Allen Meringolo (@Aldigity) May 21, 2022

They are up 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals and are poised to reach the 6th NBA Final in eight years. No matter the outcome, this playoff run by a young Kevon Looney will go down in the history books.

