“Someone call Michael Jordan and have him check on Dennis Rodman!”: Carmen Electra announced her OnlyF**s debut and the internet cannot handle it

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra created all the buzz in the 90s. Carmen announced her OnlyF**s debut today and we think The Worm needs help. Well, there are stories shrouded in scandal and then there are stories involving Dennis Rodman. The NBA legend had what can only be described as the most extravagant lifestyle of any athlete.

From partying days before an NBA Final to hanging out with a North Korean Dictator, The Worm has an interesting life. He was also around a lot of interesting people, including actresses and pop stars.

One of Dennis Rodman’s ex-flames was Carmen Electra. The actress and singer was a star of the famous 1990s show Baywatch and she subsequently appeared on the cover of Playb** Magazine.

So when she announced that she would be making her debut on OF, the internet reacted rightly.

Someone call Michael Jordan and have him check on Dennis. https://t.co/epgQG9wBhj — CPL 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@realColeLeonard) May 18, 2022