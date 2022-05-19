“Someone call Michael Jordan and have him check on Dennis Rodman!”: Carmen Electra announced her OnlyF**s debut and the internet cannot handle it

Someone call Michael Jordan and have him check on Dennis. https://t.co/epgQG9wBhj
— CPL 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@realColeLeonard) May 18, 2022
Carmen Electra will make her OF debut and Dennis Rodman might be feeling blue!
We’re not entirely sure if Rodman will be hot and bothered. But some part of him will not be too thrilled with the idea of his ex-wife showing herself rather explicitly.
Her debut on OF is something men from the 90s, or rather teens from the 90s will rejoice over. Whether or not Dennis Rodman is truly affected by this, we reckon, she might have done the damage already.
Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra ads for Candie’s (1999) pic.twitter.com/vpCb76TGo2
— emaculatemarie (@ErinMorreale) May 18, 2022