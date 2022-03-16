“Dennis Rodman killed the ‘good night’s sleep’ theory”: Charles Barkley was in awe of ‘The Worm’s’ on-court greatness despite his extravagant lifestyle

Charles Barkley was astonished as to how Dennis Rodman was as productive as he was on the court with the way he lived his life.

Dennis Rodman was most certainly one of the most eccentric superstars the league had ever seen. Classifying him as a superstar may be a stretch given his obvious lack offensive versatility. However, his ability to guard any position from 1-5 along with his knack for being a menace on the boards gives him this tag.

Not to mention the fact that Dennis Rodman is a 5x champ along with having been inducted into the Hall-of-Fame, Rodman is an all-time great, no question. This is even more impressive considering just how different he was as a person relative to others in the NBA coupled with his eccentric lifestyle.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving and Karl-Anthony Towns have equaled Wilt Chamberlain”: How the ‘Jersey boys’ record setting 60 point nights haven’t been replicated in 60 years

Rodman did everything from sleep with A-list models and singers to go partying in Las Vegas during a championship run alongside Michael Jordan, all while finding time to marry himself.

Yet, he would still show up (90% of the time) in time for games and grab his usual 17 rebounds a night.

Charles Barkley praised Dennis Rodman for maintaining his lifestyle and producing on the court.

Charles Barkley wasn’t a simple man by any means. When he wasn’t living up to the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ moniker, he was busy throwing guys out of windows and regretting that he wasn’t on a floor higher than the 1st.

Also read: “I buy every damn Bulls ticket, don’t b*tch at me about tickets”: When Michael Jordan got heated regarding Sam Smith’s comments about him getting preferential treatment

So, for Chuck to gives props to Dennis Rodman in this aspect of his life certainly means something. He would go on to say:

“You read in the newspaper that he was out every night, all night, and to have the stamina that he had? It’s pretty remarkable. He killed that ‘You need a good night’s sleep’ theory. I did try to get a good night’s sleep every now and then.”[at the 1:53 mark]

Safe to say that the often overlooked Dennis Rodman most certainly caught everybody’s eye once establishing himself in the league.