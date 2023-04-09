Dennis Rodman Once Shockingly Saved Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s Bacon With His Shooting Ability, Not Defense

Unknown Date 1997; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls forward #91 DENNIS RODMAN is held back from the official by guard #23 MICHAEL JORDAN against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena during the 1996-97 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

If you think Draymond Green is a divisive player, you clearly have never heard of Dennis Rodman. You see, this man did it all. On the court, he was beyond important for the teams he played for, doing all the dirty work that made sure his team won. And of course, offensively, he couldn’t do much on his own but did everything he possibly could to support his team.

But there are always exceptions to everything. And much like that, while it is incredibly obvious that the man was never much of a scorer, he once saved Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and the Bulls’ bacon through not his defense, but his ability to make a free-throw in the clutch.

Now, it’s understandable if you’re more confused than a homeless man under house arrest after reading that statement. So how about we just dive right into it here?

Dennis Rodman put up a massive free-throw after Scottie Pippen missed both of his to put a game away

Dennis Rodman may not have been the greatest offensive player of all time, but the man could turn it on whenever Michael Jordan and the Bulls needed him to. And on one occasion, after Scottie Pippen’s shot failed him, they absolutely did.

So, what did he do, when he got fouled? He went to the line knowing that the Bulls were up by 3. With mere seconds left on the game clock, he knew exactly what he had to do. And so, in what was probably the most glorious offensive sequence of his career, he did this. Take a look at the short YouTube clip below.

That made free-throw is beyond glorious. Frankly, it may seem like we’re exaggerating a bit here, but this was a clutch-time shot, something even the best players in the world a prone to missing, never mind a shooter as weak as Dennis Rodman.

But, it’s like the man needed to make sure that everyone knew. The man has the biggest cojones of anyone ever. That’s just the truth of it.

What did Dennis Rodman average from the free-throw line during his career?

Over the course of 911 games during his career, Dennis Rodman shot 2 free throws a game. During this time, his conversion rate stood at 58.4%. That isn’t great, but then again, he made them when they counted most.