“Dennis Rodman Was a Pest!”: When Dominique Wilkins ‘Creatively Praised’ 5x NBA Champion for NBA 75 Team

Over the years, there have been many great defenders to grace the NBA. But, none were quite like Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

The Worm was a unique specimen, especially on the defensive side of basketball. A tenacious rebounder, who would grit, grind, and hustle on every play.

Eccentric is a great way to describe his personality off the court. However, it’s a tad bit more difficult to describe his personality on it. Luckily, his fellow Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins has an answer. Rodman was a “pest”.

Dominique Wilkins describes Dennis Rodman as a “pest” on the court

Well, Dominique Wilkins gave his take on Rodman last year. As part of the NBA 75 celebration, the Human Highlight Reel spoke about Dennis and described him as a “peat”.

“Dennis wasn’t much of a talker as much as he was like a pest. He would try to get in your head and do stuff to try to get you out of your game. That was his strong suit.”

An interesting term to use for one of the greatest defenders of all time. But to be fair, he lived up to it, especially given just how dedicated he was to the defensive side of basketball.

The Worm had a heck of a career, winning five rings and two DPOY awards

Having been recognized as one of the best defenders and players of all time, Dennis Rodman’s ability did not go unnoticed. The Worm won two DPOYs and was even a five-time NBA Champion in what was an illustrious 14-year career.

Dennis Rodman is the only NBA player to win seven straight rebounding titles 😤 His @30for30, “Rodman: For Better or Worse,” airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oKq6Pe9Ff8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2019

He truly is a legend of the game. One whose time in the NBA will be remembered for a long long time.

