1x NBA Champ Wants LeBron James to Retire with the Cavaliers Instead of the Lakers Despite the ‘Toxic’ Bond

LeBron James will be concluding his 21st season in the NBA this year. With that, there is a lot of buzz around his future in the league and whether he will play for another year or not. On a recent episode of Club 520 Podcast 1x NBA champion, Jeff Teague talked about LeBron’s retirement and expressed his wish to see the four-time NBA Champion retire in Cleveland and not in LA.

When LeBron was asked about his retirement plans a few weeks ago by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, he said, “I’m not gonna play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure.” So, it’s understandable that the 39-year-old is slowly making his peace with the hardest part of an athlete’s life.

While LBJ is only focused on the retirement part, his fans and well-wishers like Teague are interested in closing out his career with a beautiful moment. And in order to do that, according to Teague, LeBron should move to Cleveland next season and bid farewell there.

His co-host DJ Wells on the other hand holds a different opinion. He said, “If he goes back to Cleveland, that is one of the most toxic relationships of all time.”

Teague did agree on the fact that they do have a toxic relationship because of the way he left, then came back, gave them a trophy and then left again.

To his credit, LeBron was almost forced to leave the last time because of poor managerial decisions. Regardless, Teague is still hoping for a statue of the 20-time All-Star in Cleveland. We will have to wait and watch if the Cavs consider him to be worthy of a statue or not, but the panel of three agreed on the possibility of LeBron staying in LA.

The reason behind that is the fact that his son Bronny James recently declared for the NBA Draft 2024 and the world is aware of LeBron’s wish to play alongside his son. While he stays in LA, there’s a possibility that the Lakers might pull off a trick and bag Bronny only to fulfill LeBron’s long-standing wish. That’s another thing that we will have to wait for but regardless, the drama is going to be entertaining.

Chandler Parsons also believes in Jeff Teague’s dream

With a titan like LeBron bidding farewell to the game, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for every basketball fan to witness. This is why even the former NBA stars are hyped about his last NBA destination before he heads into retirement.

Chandler Parsons holds the same thought as Teague and even said that to him, LeBron is still a Cleveland Cavalier.

On an episode of the Run It Back Show, Parsons said, “I think it’s where you start – You sign the one-day thing, or I think for him it’s one season… I think it’s where it starts, and especially where you kind of create your foundation as a player. To me, obviously it’s the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

The former NBA star took his claim to the next level by stating that according to his understanding, LeBron might also end up owning the Cavs in the future.