Years After Carmen Electra-Las Vegas Debacle, Dennis Rodman’s 3rd Wife Caused Him A $100,000 Loss Because Of Biking Accident

Dennis Rodman, hailed by many as the greatest rebounder in NBA history, left an indelible mark on the basketball world. With five NBA- Championships to his name, Rodman’s prowess on the court was only matched by his off-court popularity, particularly with the opposite sex. His relationship with Carmen Electra is the most recognizable as the duo was heavily covered by the media as they partied in Las Vegas often. Leaving Electra aside, Michelle Moyer was another one of Rodman’s ‘public’ relationships. Though unlike his relationship with Carmen Electra, his marriage with Michelle lasted almost a decade. But, to many, an incident that cost Dennis $100,000 could have been the reason the couple broke off the almost decade-long relationship.

Advertisement

However, the $100,000 bill wasn’t the last that Dennis would have to pay for Moyer. During his divorce from Michelle, the court ordered Rodman to pay over $850,000 in child support. Unsurprisingly, Dennis didn’t comply, causing further strain on his relationship with the mother of his two children.

The bike accident that led to Dennis Rodman’s third divorce

Dennis Rodman had a known love for motorcycles, even though most players in the league weren’t allowed to ride motorcycles. Contracts usually restricted players from engaging in ‘dangerous’ activities and riding was one of them. Rodman’s third wife, Michelle too shared her husband’s love for motorcycles. But it was this common love that would end their relationship.

Advertisement

During a biking trip, Michelle met with an accident, as she lost control of the bike going downhill. But even after his wife was hospitalized, Rodman arrived late something which didn’t sit too well with Michelle. Rodman in his book ‘I Should Be Dead By Now‘ provides his defense for his absenteeism, stating:

“What I was doing was working to make money to pay her fu****g hospital bills. Turned out Michelle had not made it down to our accountant’s office to sign some papers, and she didn’t have health insurance. I still don’t know how much that’s going cost me, somewhere around $100,000 .”

The accident was the last straw in the relationship for the couple, as Michelle would soon file for divorce, leading to an ugly back-and-forth between the two.

Rodman believes his kid Trinity is ‘blind to the truth’

While it is acknowledged that Dennis Rodman may not be the best father figure in the world, it is important to note that his daughter Trinity Rodman loves him unconditionally. However, Rodman perceives this love as temporary since Trinity, being a child, is still unaware of her father’s misdeeds.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/r0bato/status/1262213046128214017?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Interestingly, Dennis even denied paying child support for Trinity. Dennis believes this will not be well-received by his daughter once she discovers it.