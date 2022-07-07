Dennis Rodman was covered in gold dust and a glittering golden suit in this insane interview about his ‘persona’

Dennis Rodman is a bit of an eccentric. Back in 1997, he spoke about his person and Michael Jordan, all while being covered in gold dust!

The Detroit Pistons drafted one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history with Dennis Rodman in 1986. Nicknamed The Worm, he was known for his rebounding and hustle off the ball.

However, he also gained a poor reputation due to his ‘bad boy’ personality. One that got him into trouble on numerous occassions both on and off the court.

In fact, his poor behavior once cost him a total $1.5 million just in the 1997 season alone. He was fined for kicking a camera man and insulting the Mormon community.

On this day in 1997, Bulls forward Dennis Rodman kicked cameraman Eugene Amos in the groin. Rodman was suspended for 11 games by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/CI4KqgCGMe — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2017

Despite racking up a number of fines and problems throughout his career, the five-time champion never stopped being himself, as seen in a 1997 interview.

Dennis Rodman was dripping in gold dust while discussing himself and Michael Jordan in an interview in 1997

There can be no denying that Dennis Rodman was the center of most of the NBA’s unwanted attention in the 1990s. His ‘bad boy’ personality and interesting fashion choices were the talk of the town.

In fact, back in 1997, The Worm’s persona was on full display as he sat down dripping in gold dust and a gold suit for an interview with ESPN.

He deep dived into his persona, why he is the way he is and some of the regrets he had. He even suggested that Michael Jordan would like to be him for a day, just to see what it was like!

25 years later, and Rodman is yet to grow out of this ‘phase’. However, he certainly has dropped some aspects of his ‘bad boy’ attitude.

