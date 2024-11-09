“Dennis Rodman Was Entertaining Us”: Comedian Whitney Cummings Explains Why 5x NBA Champion Is Her Favorite Athlete

Dennis Rodman’s eccentricity has made him a revered figure on and off the basketball court. His gregarious personality, affinity to party, and inability to let any of it affect his ability on the court made him the most polarizing yet intriguing athlete in America. He even drew the attention of many celebrities as indicated by his courtship with pop star Madonna and his brief marriage with actress Carmen Electra. Thus, it isn’t surprising that comedian Whitney Cummings finds him intriguing too.

On the NASCAR Daily podcast, Shannon Spake asked Cummings who her favorite athlete is. The stand-up comedian revealed that she is a massive Rodman fan. She lauded the two Defensive Player of the Year for being the ultimate team player and making the game exciting without the ball in his hands. The 42-year-old revealed that he inspired one of the boldest looks she’s ever tried. Cummings told Spake,

“Dennis Rodman till I die. He knew the assignment. He was entertaining us even when he didn’t have the ball. He understands like defence is not just as glamorous just as important as offense. I’ve always loved Dennis Rodman. When I dyed my hair ten different colors during the pandemic that was a homage to Dennis Rodman.”

Rodman’s impact on the defensive end played a pivotal role in the Pistons winning back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990 and the Bulls’ second three-peat. He took on the responsibility of shutting down elite SuperSonics power forward Shawn Kemp during the 1996 finals and Jazz icon Karl Malone during the 1997 and 1998 finals.

His otherwordly rebounding and disregard for his well-being as he dove to save loose passes from going out of bounds earned universal adulation. Apart from his on-court heroics, The Worm became notorious for changing the league’s culture.

Dennis Rodman brought a tremendous attitudinal shift to the NBA

In the 1980s and 1990s, tattoos, unconventional hairdos, and piercings were looked down upon in the league. But Rodman didn’t care. He went above and beyond to make various style statements and normalized players experimenting with their outfits.

His fearlessness in challenging the status quo to earn the right to be himself is praiseworthy. However, some of his shenanigans were simply too bizarre. For instance, in 1996, he married himself and wore a bridal wedding dress to promote his autobiography As Bad As I Wanna Be. His unpredictability was part of his allure.

However, Rodman’s unapologetic attitude did bring some trouble. At times he missed practices or forgot he had a game to play after partying all night. However, Bulls head coach Phil Jackson tolerated the forward’s indiscretion because Rodman’s selflessness on the court was irreplaceable. His role in empowering players is undeniable and his legacy will outlive him.