Dennis Rodman married himself to increase his $500,000 net worth

In order to promote his memoir, then-Bulls star Dennis Rodman decided to cross-dress and ‘marry’ himself back in 1996.

Dennis Rodman is easily one of the most underrated players of all time. Rodman is considered to be amongst the elite group of top-class defenders, who players feared going against. The Worm managed to sacrifice his body in every possession, night in and night out.

Being one of the best rebounders in NBA history, Dennis won several back-to-back rebounding titles, over some of the greatest centers of all time. Whether it was his 2 championships with the Bad Boy Pistons or the 3 titles with Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Rodman was the unspoken hero and a huge reason behind all the successes.

To date, “Dennis the Menace” remains to be the most eccentric personalities the sporting world has ever seen. Apart from the questionable decisions the 6-foot-7 forward took on the court, there are several examples that show just how peculiar an individual Rodman was.

The Bulls star was best friends with Kim Kong-Un, became a wrestler with Hulk Hogan as his partner, fled to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals, and used the United Center hardwood as a place to have sexual relations with several cheerleaders, among a whole bunch of other strange activities.

However, nothing is crazier than Rodman tying the knot… with himself!

Dennis Rodman married himself to promote Bad As I Wanna Be

Back in 1998, during the Bulls’ peak, Dennis put the whole world in shock when he arrived at a book signing in a horse-drawn carriage, wearing a wedding dress while being escorted by several women wearing tuxedos.

Rodman decided to do so in order to promote his memoir ‘Bad As I Wanna Be’. In the same, Dennis opened up about his obsession with cross-dressing.

“I don’t remember the first time I decided to do it as an adult…It was more of a gradual thing, where it progressed from earrings and fingernails to halter tops and tight leather shorts.” He added, “When I cross-dress now, it’s just another way I can show all the sides of Dennis Rodman. I’m giving you the whole package. I’m becoming the all-purpose person.”

Being the genius he was, this public stunt worked in Rodman’s favor. The $500,000-worth former NBA legend’s book became a bestseller for several months.

No athlete has managed to put up such an iconic stunt to date.

