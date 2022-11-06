Getting paid $5 million from Spurs didn’t stop Dennis Rodman from bleaching his hair and missing their stadium’s opening

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Worm, Dennis Rodman is remembered for many things. His eccentric behavior, his rebounding, and of course, his aggressive defense. But along with those, he is also well known for his sense of style and fashion. Particularly his hairstyles, which over the years have become hard to miss.

The hairstyles more often than not are harmless, and even fun to see. However, his first head-turning hairstyle had a pretty negative effect on an NBA game.

Also Read: “My Kids Don’t Give a S**t”: Dennis Rodman, Who Amassed $27 Million in NBA Career, Forced Kids Into Hatred With His Negligence

Dennis Rodman once had a hairstyle that made him late for an NBA game

He may be one of the greatest defenders and players in NBA history, but Dennis Rodman was not an easy player to deal with. The Hall of Famer famously had a knack for causing problems.

Take for example, when he started getting into dying his hair.

At the time, Dennis Rodman was with the Spurs, where he got paid $5 million between 1993 and 1995. But apparently, money didn’t matter, since a mere dye job made him late for a game at the Alamodome. He even shared his thoughts in his book Bad As I Wanna Be.

“The damn bleach job took too long,”

Dennis Rodman of the San Antonio Spurs in 1994. pic.twitter.com/58fV6F0AR1 — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) February 20, 2020

Rodman, who was playing for the San Antonio Spurs at the time, decided to dye his hair platinum blonde. A decision that made him arrive 30 minutes behind schedule.

Dennis’ eccentricities have been an issue on more than one occasion. Being late for a game isn’t the worst of it.

Dennis Rodman once had to pay a huge fine for kicking a cameraman

The Worm wasn’t exactly level-headed when on the court. There have been times when his anger had gotten the better of him. Like when he got so frustrated with a cameraman that he kicked him.

25 years ago today, Dennis Rodman’s infamous kick to a cameraman’s groin. Worm paid the cameraman $200K, was fined $25K by the NBA & lost about a million dollars in salary due to an 11-GM suspension 📼 @Oldskoolbball2 pic.twitter.com/lhqQatA8Si — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 15, 2022

The kick forced Rodman to pay the cameraman $200,000, pay a fine of $25,000, and miss 11 games. A hefty price to say the least.

Also Read: “Couple of Girls”: Dennis Rodman, Who Won $89,000 Gambling, Detailed His Vegas Routine