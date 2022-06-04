“Dennis Rodman was robbed of $27 million by his ex-financial advisor”: How Michael Jordan’s teammate fell from being a million dollar athlete to worth only $500,000 because of a fraudulent advisory

Dennis Rodman goes down as one of the most valued Bulls players ever, but he was unfortunately not so lucky in the money department.

The Bulls legend had the unique opportunity to play alongside Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player in history, and he was a crucial part of those Bulls teams that won three championships in a row from 1996-1998.

After Jordan’s first three-peat from 1991-1993, the GOAT took a couple seasons off to clear his mind, but when he came back, he immediately demanded having Dennis Rodman in the lineup.

He knew Rodman would bring the intensity and defensive toughness that the Bulls would need to compete for championships, and he was exactly right. After all, Jordan had personally seen how aggressive Rodman could be on that side of the ball, playing against the Bad Boy Pistons who featured Rodman.

Rodman led the league in rebounding in all his years in Chicago, playing an instrumental role in helping Chicago and Jordan capture three more titles.

Dennis Rodman was robbed $27 million from his financial advisor

Because of how great a player Rodman was, he was in high demand during his prime. He commanded a million dollar contract in 1991 which was massive at the time.

During the 1996-97 season, the Bulls were paying Rodman $9 million which would be worth $16.2 million today. At his peak, Rodman was worth around $27 million.

However, poor financial decisions have ultimately left the Bulls decision completely scathed. Rodman entrusted his money with financial advisor Peggy Ann Fulford who was ultimately arrested in New Orleans on fraud charges.

Many other athletes had complained about how Peggy was mishandling their money, and former Miami Dolphin Ricky Williams accused her of basically stealing around $6 million from him.

Rodman’s attorney tried to use Ricky Williams’ case to help recoup Rodman. “Dennis was a victim,” said Bradford Cohen, Rodman’s attorney. “Peggy was writing checks off his account for exotic cars, homes, jewelry. We reached out to the FBI and followed through with the investigation along the way.”

Fulford eventually pleaded guilty, and the judge of the trial ordered Rodman to be paid back $1,243,579, a measly amount compared to what he had made in his career. Right now, Rodman’s net worth is estimated to be at around $500,000, a fall from grace compared to where he was at.

