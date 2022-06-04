“Kawhi Leonard told me my layup package was a**”: Jack Harlow reveals how the $176 million Clippers superstar roasted his basketball skills during New Balance meet-up

Jack Harlow talks about how Kawhi Leonard hilariously flamed his layup package while chopping it up during a New Balance meet-up.

Kawhi Leonard has established himself as one of the most potent offensive and defensive threats in the league when healthy. His two-way abilities have been compared to those of Scottie Pippen’s with many believing he’s actually better than the 6x Chicago Bulls champion.

His brilliance on NBA hardwood led to him being a foremost athlete for Jordan brand during the mid to late 2010s. Unfortunately, just as he had a fall-out with the San Antonio Spurs, he had one with Jordan brand and Nike.

‘The Klaw’ ended up suing Nike over rights for the logo he had been using on his Jordan shoes but would lose as the illustration he provided as proof that he came up with the design did not resemble the final product.

This led to Kawhi Leonard being snagged up by New Balance back in 2018.

Kawhi Leonard and Jack Harlow talk about the latter’s layup package.

“I got a check from the shoe company now I do anything New Balance says”- Jack Harlow spit this bar in his hit, ‘What’s Poppin’ and it was clear that he had been signed by them. Collabs between artists and sports brands aren’t anything new, with Kanye West and Adidas being the most prominent partnership of the last decade.

Both Kawhi Leonard and Jack Harlow are perhaps the company’s most famous endorsers and the two linked up for a shoot with New Balance a couple months ago. The ‘stoic’ Leonard was in high spirits according to the ‘Face of my City’ artist, with Leonard even roasting him at one point.

“He’s the sh*t. I met him for the first time the other day. Just talked life. I was curious about what his life’s like. He was curious about mine. Told him about the movie I’m preparing for. He told I need to get my layup package together because it’s a**”

This of course, is in reference to Harlow being cast in the new ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ sequel where he certainly will need to learn to polish up his basketball skills.