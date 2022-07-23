Dennis Rodman was sued for shoving a $100 bill in a waitress’s blouse and grabbing her bre*st

Dennis Rodman once had a lawsuit filed against him by a waitress for reportedly shoving a $100 bill down her blouse.

Dennis Rodman lived quite the eccentric lifestyle during his playing career in the league. After winning two titles with the Detroit Pistons and three more with the Chicago Bulls, ‘The Worm’ found himself on both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks for short stints that would eventually lead to him retiring from the NBA.

All throughout his successful 14 years in the NBA, Rodman found ways to shift his focus away from basketball to help keep his sanity. Chuck Daly leaving the head coaching job in 1992 was a life-changing event for Dennis Rodman as he would delve into his eccentricity more than ever before after this moment.

With the constant partying and inebriation that comes with the lifestyle Dennis began to lead, poor choices would eventually follow. One more than one occasion, the All-NBA talent found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Dennis Rodman was sued by a waitress.

Dennis Rodman would frequent several nightclubs during his playing days and regardless of the establishment that he frequented, there were certain rules for how the wait-staff should be treated. Rodman seemed to have not understood this back in 1998 as he would try to get up close and personal with a cocktail waitress.

While at the Fenix in the Argyle Hotel over in West Hollywood, Dennis would be attended to by Susan Patterson, a cocktail waitress. To show his ‘appreciation’ for the service he got that night, he would not only shove $100 in her blouse but also make contact with her breast.

Susan Patterson did not take this lightly, rightfully so, and sued the 5x champion that same year. That same night, he would get up to even more unsavory activities as a woman named Bridgette Chaker would claim he lured her to a room and groped her.

Susan’s attorney, Gloria Allred, would go on to reveal in January of 2000 that the lawsuit that was filed against Dennis Rodman had been resolved. She did not go into detail as to what the nature of the resolution was.

