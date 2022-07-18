“Dennis Rodman and I were naked and Michael Jordan showed up”: Carmen Electra hid from Bulls legend in Las Vegas

Dennis Rodman had to get dragged out of bed in Vegas by Michael Jordan, with Carmen Electra hiding under the covers in the room.

Michael Jordan cracked the code when his Chicago Bulls swept the Detroit Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals. From that point on, every time MJ stepped foot on NBA hardwood, it was his moment to conquer. Winning was what mattered to Jordan during his reign over the league but Dennis Rodman wasn’t like that.

Rodman contributed to winning immensely and the Bulls do not winning 3 straight titles from 1996-98 without him snagging rebounding titles over and over again. However, a lot of Rodman’s motivation in life was derived from basketball.

At first, all the Southeastern Oklahoma State alum wanted to do was take care of his family. With him getting into the NBA in 1986, he had effectively done that. After winning two titles in Detroit, his interest in the league wavered.

Eventually, Dennis Rodman leaned into his eccentricity and this is what kept him happy. Along the way, he met Carmen Electra.

Carmen Electra on hiding from Michael Jordan when he came for Dennis Rodman.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman met one another at a nightclub in Las Vegas and the latter instantly felt a connection with the Baywatch star. Eventually, Electra would go out with ‘The Worm’ after he called her nonstop and would eventually even get married in Vegas in November of 1998. They would have their marriage annulled in April of ‘99.

That 1997-98 season was the height of their relationship and in one segment on ‘The Last Dance’, Carmen would talk about a night out in Vegas with Rodman.

Dennis’s infamous 48 hours in Las Vegas that most certainly didn’t last merely 48 hours in the middle of the ‘98 season was talked at great length in the documentary. Carmen would reveal that when his time was up, Michael Jordan himself came out to the gambling capital of US to get Dennis Rodman.

When talking to the Associated Press, Electra said, “We were both naked and there was a knock on the door and Dennis jumps up. I don’t know if he answered the door naked or not, I can’t remember that part because I was hiding. He just turned around to me and said, ‘Michael Jordan. I’ve got to go to practice.”

