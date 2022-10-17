Dennis Rodman, While Admitting to Love Kobe Bryant, Rejected Replacing Jerry West With Him As The NBA Logo

Dennis Rodman reveals how Kobe Bryant was his neighbor once and talks about how he loved Kobe and knew him from when he was a “pup”.

Dennis Rodman and Kobe Bryant may only have had 4 seasons where they were in the NBA concurrently, however, the duo shared a relationship off the court. Rodman revealed that Kobe and he were neighbors at Newport for a while.

The duo were teammates during The Worm’s brief stint with the Lakers in 1999. While their combination didn’t bring much success, Dennis grew quite fond of the young “pup” that Kobe was.

Rodman reveals how a young Kobe always wanted to be a “mini Michael Jordan“. Such an observation, from someone as close to Kobe’s idol, would have been a core memory of sorts.

However, while fondly remembering Kobe, Rodman doesn’t believe in making certain tributes.

What proposed tribute was Rodman in disagreement with?

At the time of Bryant’s tragic passing, there was a mode of tribute proposed by a huge group of NBA fans – to make Kobe the new logo. The honor currently vests with Laker great Jerry West, and certain fans believed it was time for a change.

The suggestion reflects the incredible respect and position Kobe demanded. Bryant was arguably the most influential player of his generation. For modern NBA fans, the Mamba was synonymous with the league, growing up.

However, while professing his love for Kobe, Rodman dismisses the suggestion.

Some things aren’t to be changed, and The Worm is a believer in the same. Rodman, while acknowledging it as a tough question, didn’t add fuel to a burning fire.

Despite the outcry, West retains his status as “The Logo”, an honor the man himself does not want all too keenly if reports are to go by.

Has Jerry West called for the logo to be changed from his silhouette?

First things first, while widely acknowledged, the NBA has never attributed the silhouette to Jerry West – at least, officially. This is because the NBA did not want the logo to be associated with a single player.

However, it is all but a formality, in that regard. The nickname and the honor have stuck, albeit in an unwelcome manner to the “Logo” himself.

“I don’t know, I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself, and when people say that, it’s just not who I am, period. If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways, I wish they would” said West when asked about his status as the silhouette behind it all.

No plans for a change have been announced by the NBA. Not even in light of the league’s 75th anniversary in 2022. It appears that Mr. Jerry West of Laker lore shall continue unofficially as “The Logo” – drastic cosmetic changes aside.

