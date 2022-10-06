“Sports Is So Short Lived and Athletes Don’t Understand That!” : Dennis Rodman Opens up About the Mental Health Struggles and Breakdowns He Faced as an Athlete

Dennis Rodman is as polarising as personalities get in the mainstream.

The former Bulls and Pistons star was a pivotal part of various championship rosters. The Worm racked up the accolades and drove his value up with performances on the court.

As an incredible underdog story, it feels easy to root for Rodman. And then it doesn’t anymore. Whacky outfits, whackier lifestyle choices, excessive partying – the red flags piled up.

Rodman made himself an enigma that was beyond the comprehension of an average NBA fan.

Dennis Rodman faced incredible hardships

Having lived a rough childhood involving homelessness, Rodman’s mental health had taken a hit prior to superstardom. And the bright lights did not add to the fragility inside his head.

Rodman struggled to hold the fort. Alcoholism, domestic issues, and the lot piled up. A slew of legal problems plagued Rodman during and after his career. Reputation, likeability, and earnings – Rodman lost a considerable chunk of it all.

How does Rodman describe the mental health struggle he was involved in?

Rodman describes how the pressure on a professional athlete is immense. The short span of an average professional athlete’s career makes for incredible pressure associated with performance and durability.

The Worm was advised by his mother to let it all out in the locker rooms after games. Possibly with the intention that all his pent-up pressure be over with the game. Rodman, therefore, claims to have had regular breakdowns of that nature in locker rooms.

Rodman says such breakdowns helped “not burn both ends of the candle”. The Worm admits to relying on this coping mechanism “all the time”.

Rodman’s perspective gives us merely a sneak peek into what happens inside a professional athlete’s head. If it got as bad for someone who had an enviable career as Rodman, imagine how a regular athlete fares in their daily life.

Perspective is key to judging anyone. Rodman is rarely humanized and his own antics haven’t helped his case. However, footage such as the one above, reveals a very troubled mindset. Unfortunately, considering how talented the man was at his art.

With more athletes opening up about mental health concerns, maybe we will see a shift in culture. An overall shift to a more wholesome environment is difficult, but not impossible.

May there be more Dennis Rodman-esque talent on the field and less Dennis Rodman-esque antics off it. And Rodman’s own perspective might just be a stepping stone toward such a realization.

