Dennis Rodman, Who Gambled Away $200,000, Tried To Out-Drink Kim Jong-Un In North Korea

Dennis Rodman has indulged in quite a lot of eccentric activities over the decades that he’s been in the public eye. Everything from flying to Las Vegas and losing $200,000 to ‘marrying himself during a book signing event for his autobiography, Rodman has done things people probably don’t even think of doing in their lifetime.

One of these things is having a good rapport with none other than the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un. Rodman actually was invited to Pyongyang, North Korea in early 2013 as a form of basketball diplomacy. The trip was sponsored and documented by Vice Media. Since then, Rodman’s been quite the spokesperson for Kim and his regime.

At first, Rodman rejected the idea of going to the country as he claimed to not be a diplomat. However, as time went on, he began to ease up on the idea and now makes regular trips to the country. Well, regular as in once every couple of years, which is more than most people in the United States.

Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-Un drank and partied together in North Korea

As mentioned above, Dennis Rodman has indulged in activities most would only dream of. Sure, most aren’t dreaming of partying with a North Korean dictator but that just adds to the absurdity of it all.

In an interview a couple years ago, Rodman was asked about what spending time in North Korea was like alongside Kim. He would go on to explain what their parties tend to look like and what usually foes down at such parties.

According to ‘The Worm’, Kim is actually more of a cocktail guy than a hard liquor type of guy. Of course when Dennis goes to North Korea, he goes all out and actually out-drinks him.

Though it is surprising to hear that the dictator himself tends to hold back in his parties. Then again, he does have a nation to lead so staying coherent is probably the better option.

Dennis Rodman indirectly helped a prisoner be let go from North Korea

Kenneth Bae was a Korean American Christian missionary who was sentenced to be detained for 15 months of hard labor after having crossed the border in 2012. Despite saying he wasn’t a diplomat, Dennis Rodman asked Kim Jong-Un to ‘do him a solid and release Bae.

While he didn’t listen at first, Bae was released a short while after Rodman apologized for insinuating Bae had it coming. Kenneth would disregard those comments and go on to thank him as he believed the media stir is what caused his release.

