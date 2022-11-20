HomeSearch

Kim Jong-Un’s ‘Best Friend’ Dennis Rodman ‘Strategically’ Informed the West of his Daughter Years Before Public Reveal

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published Nov 20, 2022

Images of Dennis Rodman, Kim Jong-un, and his daughter

Dennis Rodman and his magnificence truly know no bounds. For someone who was labeled as a “bad boy” and a nuisance throughout his NBA career, he has blossomed into quite the diplomat in the 21st century. From brokering USA’s first visit to North Korea to trying his best to help Brittney Griner, the Bulls legend has done it all.

But today, his diplomacy reached its peak. The North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-Un revealed his daughter’s face to the public for the first time, we were not shocked by her appearance but rather had waited for it, all thanks to Dennis.

When Dennis visited North Korea in 2013, he brought with him promises of peace and vital information. Information that helps us today.

Dennis Rodman’s diplomacy is why the West knows Kim Jong-Un’s Daughter’s name

Knowing the names of world leaders and their potential heirs is important. Especially if that country is run rather tyrannically and is under the wraps of the state government.

For generations, North Korea has been under the control of Kim Jong-Un’s family. As his daughter finally reaches age, her reveal was nothing short of a momentous occasion. But the west was well aware of an heir and even knew of her name.

And how did we know her name? As the first few pictures from the state media made rounds, and they revealed her as “Kim’s beloved daughter’, nobody in the US needed to second guess the name.

Thanks to Dennis Rodman, we already knew.

Dennis held Kim’s daughter during his visit back in 2013 and revealed to us that her name was Kim Ju Ae. 

Dennis Rodman is a diplomat extraordinaire

There is something about Dennis. From wooing the hottest women in Hollywood to being close friends with world leaders, his charisma is impeccable. And it has helped him build a fantastic diplomatic resume.

Even his first visit back in 2013 and the way he engineered it were simply baffling.

But as far as we know, the USA could not have asked for a better ambassador than Kim Jong-Un’s “American best friend”, Dennis Rodman. Where normal diplomacy fails to work, USA should really look to using “the worm”.

