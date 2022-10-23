Dennis Rodman, Who Had Been Sober For 2 Years, Relapsed Because He Was Admittedly ‘Bored’

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman once admitted to relapsing after being sober for 2 years due to the sole fact that he was bored

Dennis Rodman came into the NBA with nothing but will and grit, ready to provide for the Detroit Pistons any way he could. Growing up in the projects of Dallas, life wasn’t easy for the eventual 7x rebounding champion. His goal was to stay financially secure and he most certainly was in the 14 seasons he was in the league.

Along the way however, Rodman felt as though he wasn’t living the life he wanted to live. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he admitted that at a certain point, he ‘killed’ the version of himself that he felt was an imposter.

Dennis was committed to living life the way he wanted to at all times. This meant everything from tattoos and piercings to 100+ run-ins with the police. Of course, in the mix of it all was an egregious amount of alcohol.

Also read: Dennis Rodman Believed He Wouldn’t Been Out of the NBA if Detroit Hadn’t Drafted Him

Dennis Rodman got bored of being sober and so relapsed

While sitting down with Graham Bensinger, Dennis Rodman was asked by him about his sobriety. Rodman would admit that he did go sober for 2 years straight and only smoked cigars during that period. When asked what happened, ‘The Worm’ simply responded with the fact that he was bored.

Rodman had previous checked into a rehabilitation center for about a month in January of 2014 to treat himself for his alcoholism. He would however, claim to not be an alcoholic after coming out of the center.

At the beginning of this interview, Rodman actually admits to drinking as much at that moment in his life as he did back in his heyday.

Dennis Rodman skipped practices to go party

One of the greatest moments in Rodman’s life that perfectly summarizes just how much he loved the nightlife was when he skipped Bulls practice for 2 straight days to go party in Las Vegas.

As seen in the ‘Last Dance’ docuseries, Michael Jordan had to get Rodman out of his hotel room and back to practice, with Carmen Electra hilariously hiding in the room.

Also read: When Dennis Rodman Was Fined $1000 and Served a 30-day Home-Detention for Drunken Driving