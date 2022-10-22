When Dennis Rodman Was Fined $1000 and Served a 30-day Home-Detention for Drunken Driving

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman is no stranger to paying fines. He once had to pay a $1000 fine and serve 30-day detention for drunken driving.

Over the years, there have been plenty of problematic players that have come through the NBA. From problems at home to problems on the court.

Alcohol is one of the major vices that numerous superstars have had. Many of them have seen their careers fall off because of it.

However, there have been many big names that have suffered the consequences of alcohol as well. This includes Hall of Famer and five-time NBA Champion, Dennis Rodman.

Dennis Rodman was once fined $1000 and given 30-day home detention for drinking under the influence

The Worm, Dennis Rodman is the certified ‘Bad Boy’ of the NBA. The former DPOY has had several problems over the years, most of them stemming from his attitude and personality.

The attitude problems, which are criticized by many are only made worse by Rodman’s penchant for drinking. He has been caught doing several questionable things under the influence.

One of his many drunken mishaps came towards the end of his playing career when he was moving between the ABA and the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (Mexican Basketball league) in 2004.

He was caught drinking and driving in Las Vegas and was promptly handed a $1000 fine along with at least 30-days of home detention. He was even required to take regular blood tests to measure his blood-alcohol levels.

Dennis Rodman was last arrested for a DUI back in 2018

His many outings in Sin City are a bad look for sure, but it wasn’t his first nor would it be his last. The Worm’s most recent DUI came in 2018 when he was arrested in Newport Beach.

It was a dark time in Rodman’s life. Fortunately, he has been on the road to recovery, as he started rehabilitating himself after the incident.

