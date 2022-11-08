Dennis Rodman, Who Lost $200,000 For Kicking A Cameraman, Was Lambasted On ‘Surreal Life’ By Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex Lover

Dennis Rodman has always had a flair for the eccentric. Whether it was through the way he dressed or what he did on a nightly basis in terms of partying and clubbing with a multitude of women, Rodman’s life is one that could not be explained in a single sitting.

Him being as marketable as he is with the way he goes about his life, it’s understandable as to why he’s currently on a reality TV show with several other celebrities. Rodman is currently one of the main draws on the VH1 reality show ‘Surreal Life’.

Other fellow celebrities on the show along with ‘The Worm’ are Frankie Muniz, Stormy Daniels, August Alsina, and several more. In this particular clip, the 5x NBA champion gets into a war of words with August, a musician who famously had an ‘entanglement’ with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Dennis Rodman and August Alsina get into it with one another

In a clip that’s gone viral over these past few weeks, Dennis Rodman asks August Alsina what his next 6 months are going to look like while at dinner. As August is starting to break down his answer, Rodman interrupts, leading to the musician to snap and call him out for not letting him finish his sentence.

“This is about learning emotional intelligence when people are f**king speaking. If you ask them a question, do you really wanna hear the f**king answer? Because if not, then don’t ask me a question,” said Alsina to Rodman.

The two would get into it a bit more but would eventually hash it out towards the end as August tells Dennis what his plans are for the next 6 months. The general vibe from the rest of the 7 people in the house feels as though they aren’t all too sure about why Rodman is even in the house in the first place.

Seeing Dennis Rodman on ‘Surreal Life’ feels a bit off

It is a bit strange to see Rodman on a reality show like this. During the clip seen above, he clearly states he ‘doesn’t give a sh*t’. This is the same man who kicked a cameraman and lost $200,000 as a fine, showed up in $10,000 wedding gown for his own book promotion, and went partying in Las Vegas during a season the Bulls were competing for a title.

Essentially, seeing Dennis Rodman in a controlled environment is something that is quite new for a lot of people who know Rodman as a free-spirited man.

