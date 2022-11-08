Dennis Rodman, Who Was Robbed Of $27 Million, Once Stole 50 watches Himself, Simply So He Would Be Liked

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

During the prime of his career, Dennis Rodman was probably the most daring human on the planet. The man would routinely try out different styles, and outfits, even cross-dressing on occasion. And as if that alone wasn’t enough, he did it all during a time when it was considered a sin by society.

All in all, prime Dennis Rodman, while a bit wild, deserves to be admired for certain sides of him. However, earlier in his life, he wasn’t quite as fearless of other people’s opinions.

During his time before the NBA, Rodman wasn’t the most well-liked individual by his peers. And of course, as most people do in this world, he wanted to change that.

So, what did he do?

Dennis Rodman once stole 50 watches to get his friend to like him

This whole incident took place when Dennis Rodman was approximately 20 years old, working as a night janitor.

Now, no matter what walk of life someone may be from, the want to be liked never changes. And as was once revealed by Dennis Rodman himself in a GQ interview, he went a long way to make that happen.

Here is what GQ writer Mychal Denzel Smith had to write on the matter.

When he was 19 or 20, Dennis worked as a night janitor at the Dallas–Fort Worth Regional Airport. One day he got the idea to steal some watches from one of the shops. He stole 50. The security cameras caught him, of course, and he was arrested, but the charges reportedly never went through because the police recovered the watches: Dennis had given them all away,” “The incident underscores a central mission in Dennis’s life, even back then: to feel good. He didn’t try to sell the watches; that’s not why he took them. He simply handed them out to people he knew. ‘I was trying to please people…. I just wanted people to like me,’ he [Dennis] once said.”

Frankly, this is a very touching story behind what many may have seen as an act of stupidity at first. So, it is good to see that while the man was arrested, he only got a little slap on the wrist from the law.

However, it appears that karma wasn’t quite happy with him just yet.

Dennis Rodman was once robbed of $27 million from his own financial advisor

One of the first thing athletes are told to do after they receive their first big pay-day, is to get a financial advisor. And in most cases, that works out pretty well for them.

However, when Dennis Rodman hired Peggy Fulford as the woman for the job, things devolved pretty quickly.

At every chance she got, Fulford used Rodman’s account to buy herself luxury cars, homes, jewelry, and anything else that suited her whimsies.

Eventually, Dennis Rodman got suspicious about the $27 million missing from his account, later asking the FBI to look into it.

What they found next was horrific, something you can read all about, right here.

