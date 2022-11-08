Dennis Rodman, Who Once Said he Wouldn't Pay $120 Million for  Shaquille O'Neal, Held him to '0 points' in a Half!

Dennis Rodman was a ferocious rebounder but on the defensive end, he was a force too. There have been numerous examples of Rodman’s excellence with grabbing boards but his tenacity in defense often goes unnoticed. He once held a young and dominant Shaquille O’Neal to 0 points!

Granted that he did this in a half and when switched, Shaq absolutely torched other defenders. But for that one night, the Big Aristotle had no answer for the Worm.

Nothing he did worked and it’s time we give Dennis props for his defensive acuity. Let’s take a look at how it happened and why.

Shaquille O’Neal met an immovable object in the form of Dennis Rodman

The 1996 Chicago Bulls were an insanely dominant side and apart from MJ’s ridiculous scoring, it was Rodman’s defense and efforts in rebounding that helped them become so good.

So when they faced the Los Angeles Lakers and their newly acquired nuclear weapon, which was a 7’1″ center by the name of Shaquille O’Neal, they had to be at their best.

Dennis decided that it was time to show Shaq who is still the boss, after all, the Bulls destroyed Shaq’s former team, the Magic in the playoffs.

Dennis held Shaq to a whopping zero points, yes you read that right ZERO points in the second half of the game. And the forward showcased the full breadth of his defensive acumen. Just take a look at this video.

“The Worm” was everywhere and the internet hasn’t forgotten

This defensive display is one for the books and clearly the internet remembers it well.

@FirstTake @SHAQ Shaq obviously forgets how Dennis Rodman shut him down for 0 points — Shogun’s Assassin (@Speed_Dmon) July 21, 2015

Rodman taking care of Shaq in the paint is now folklore.

There was only one person I’ve ever seen consistently defend Shaq well and that was Dennis Rodman. The man had ridiculous stamina and strength. Probably did it after a night of hookers and blow too lol — Good Guys Wear Black (@southside0989) May 9, 2022

I’ve Dennis Rodman more than adequately defend Shaq in my lifetime on multiple occasions — look at ya mf’n hat (@JuiceLeroy) February 7, 2015

Dennis Rodman was what y’all claim Lebron is on the defensive end. Rodman is the most versatile defender of all time. Guarded MJ and Orlando Shaq better than anyone. Rodman could truly defend all 5 positions. I’d like to see Lebron attempt to stop Shaq in the paint 😂😂 #NBA — Alex Leak (@freakaleak1209) May 18, 2020

Now we hope that you too remember Dennis’ prowess in the paint. And if you didn’t know about it, now you do!

