7-foot Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Falls to the Ground While Attempting Acrobatic High Jump in a Movie Theatre

Shaquille O’Neal should definitely look into comedy as a career and he doesn’t even have to be funny! His actions speak for themselves. There is no one who is 7-foot tall and is as funny as Shaq.

The big man simply cannot hold himself back from pranking people or making a mockery out of himself. Whether it is on his show NBA on TNT or a movie set, the Big Diesel is an all-around entertainment machine.

And for more gags from his personal life, you can always take a look at his social media. Here he truly comes into his own. From videos of his son pranking him to picking a fight with Russian internet sensation Hasbulla, there is something for everyone.

And this time, we look at his acrobatics or erm rather a lack of it.

Shaquille O’Neal is pure comedy on his social media

The latest video is Shaq trying to be acrobatic. We know that at his size and age that isn’t entirely possible but the big man wants to still try it out. And in a movie theatre no less. Take a look at this video from his Instagram.

Dr. O’Neal fails, miserably, he barely makes the leap, barely. And as he stumbles he just decides to lie down and flail. There is no way he can move his big 350lb body off the floor quickly, might as well lie there.

The whole skit is nothing short of a comedic skit. We can watch this endlessly and for good reason. Shaq’s comedic timing is why he is loved around the world. But his comment section did not “pass the vibe check” as the kids say these days.

Hate comments seem to be building up in the 7-footer’s posts

Shaquille O’Neal is facing hate from a group of people that are supporting Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic post. They feel as though the NBA legend threw the Nets point guard under the bus when he publically spoke out against him on his show Inside the NBA on TNT.

The comments on his social media were sad and vitriolic toward him. People were urging him to show support to Irving who is teetering on the edge of expulsion from this league. While we do understand the sentiment of uniting as members of the African-American community, there is also the matter of promoting hate speech, which Irving is guilty of.

It should come as no surprise that nobody wants to touch Irving with a pole at this time of the hour and it certainly won’t be Shaq. In the meanwhile, let’s just enjoy O’Neal’s humor and his social media antics.

