Dennis Rodman, who partied with Madonna, had 30 Jager shots before Bulls practice

Dennis Rodman is one of the most iconically popular basketball players of all time.

The Worm was an absolute enigma to one and all watching the sport of basketball. While he retains his status as one of the greatest defensive players of all time, public perception of Rodman isn’t exactly ideal.

Rodman’s partying and pompous nature did not appeal to the general public. Rash, reckless and aggressive, Rodman’s persona and his life interjected in a manner that fans didn’t approve mostly.

Regardless, the man was an NBA Champion. Rodman played a key part in the championship runs of both the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls.

Dennis was indeed quite the menace, for both the media and the opposition. Rodman was a legit star as a role player if that even makes sense.

Jordan and Pippen enjoyed a three-peat in Rodman’s company. At this point, people were curious about how Rodman managed his partying with a successful basketball career.

The public asked, Rodman answered.

How did Dennis Rodman describe his daily routine?

Dennis Rodman was quite the athletic specimen. And it seems like The Worm had inhumane metabolism and recovery skills too.

Rodman claims to have only slept on an average of 4 hours during his most intense seasons. This was induced due to partying cutting into his nightly hours.

And the parties were multifold too. Strip clubs first, bars or clubs second. And the trips weren’t to capture the essence of the clubs and return. Rodman downed 10 or even 30 shots of Jagermeister to get the night going.

A visit to the steakhouse preceded the club visit, in case any of you wondered when he ate.

What a healthy lifestyle indeed. Sleep, sufficient. Food, healthy. Booze, plentiful.

The Rodman life isn’t for everyone.

