Dennis Rodman, Who Spent $250,000 On Carmen Electra, Once Helped Her Get Over Her Mother’s Death

Dennis Rodman was never a stranger to living life the way he wanted to live. That is of course, upon reaching the NBA. The flamboyant ex-NBA star that people see today was nothing like the boy who declared for the 1986 Draft in hopes of turning his poverty-stricken life around.

After succeeding as a defensive and rebounding threat on the Detroit Pistons, Rodman began to feel discontent with life. He would even go on the Oprah Winfrey Show to say that the day he tried to commit suicide was the day he got rid of the façade he was putting up for the public.

One aspect of his life that Rodman indulged in the most was women. And one woman who he constantly had around for several years in the mid to late 1990s was Carmen Electra. The two would even get married to one another in Las Vegas.

Carmen Electra revealed how Dennis Rodman helped her cope with her mother’s death

In November of 1998, Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra decided to give the show ‘FRIENDS’ inspiration behind Ross and Rachel’s drunken Vegas marriage to one another. Both Rodman and Electra got married during a trip to Vegas but it wouldn’t last for all too long.

The former Bulls star filed for an annulment mere 9 days after they had tied the knot. Though, they wouldn’t sever their ties completely. It would be in March of 1999 when they would officially file for divorce.

During their time together however, Dennis provided Carmen with much needed support. And no, not from a monetary standpoint, though he did spend $250,000 on jewelry for her.

She explained, while doing press for Scary Movie, that he was with her while she coped with the death of her mother from cancer. Her mother’s passing was also a factor in them separating as Carmen needed time alone to grieve the loss that she had incurred.

Dennis Rodman has been married a total of 3 times

Prior to marrying Carmen Electra, Dennis had been married to Annie Bakes for 5 years. After having separated from Annie and both Carmen, Rodman found himself in a 9-year marriage with Michelle Moyer.

They would get divorced in 2012, with Rodman getting sued for $850,000 for unpaid child and spousal support.

