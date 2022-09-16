Dennis Rodman, who’s dated Madonna and Carmen Electra, kissed drag queen RuPaul on live television

Former Chicago Bulls rebounding genius and bad boy Dennis Rodman once kissed drag queen RuPaul on live television

Dennis Rodman has held the collective interest of America for a long long time. He is like an old ghost that refuses to be exorcised, haunting the land till the end of time.

To be fair to Dennis, he is no ghost. But he has indeed haunted the country multiple times with some wild decisions. Remember the time The Worm chose to go to North Korea for an exhibition game?

Well, not only did he go visit the most infamous country, he ended up partying with their dictator Kim Jong Un. When he returned, the whole nation criticized him for his decision.

But Dennis being Dennis, he went back a few more times. We suspect he did so just to piss off whoever thought themselves entitled enough to dictate what he could do or not do.

This is who Dennis Rodman is. A free bird that wants to roam the skies, go where he wants, and do what he wants. Sometimes he wants to date Madonna and sometimes he wants to vanish in Las Vegas mid-season.

But his eccentricity, although a way of expression, sometimes pushes him to take things too far. Like the time Dennis Rodman drove Carmen Electra on the wrong side of the road on their first date.

But at times, he is just trying to enjoy himself. But even those Rodman’s ‘light moments’ are headline-worthy. Dennis created one such memory while on RuPaul’s show.

Dennis Rodman kissed RuPaul in front of an audience

Dennis Rodman was the first guest ever on The RuPaul Show. Dressed in a leather vest, Rodman’s reputation preceded him.

Now, we weren’t there that night but we can only assume every single person anticipated something wild. True to our presumption and perhaps the audience’s anticipation, Rodman and RuPaul did not disappoint in any way.

The two flamboyant icons in their own right created quite a memorable episode. What started as any normal talk show would quickly turned into an instant classic.

RuPaul cheekily teased Dennis if he could kiss him. A nonchalant Dennis was unfazed by the question and on further pestering by the drag queen legend, agreed. The two shared a gentle kiss and the entire crowd lost it. Who wouldn’t?

Dennis the menace is a complex man. There is a depth to him that is difficult to fathom. Perhaps it emerges from his difficult childhood, or maybe from his sudden rise to national acclaim. Or maybe, Rodman was always the same.

