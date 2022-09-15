Jason Kidd opens up about benefitting players amid NBA’s New York Knicks-Jalen Brunson tampering investigation

Jalen Brunson is the latest big-name player to join the Knicks – Jason Kidd played a major role in getting him his big paycheck.

110 million is not uncommon in today’s NBA, with 150+ million contracts being signed on the regular. It is unusual, however, that Jalen Brunson got that kind of money from the New York Knicks. Famous for underpaying for superstars and overpaying role players, Brunson falls on the cusp of both.

Having played only 4 seasons in the NBA, Brunson came into his last year. He showed glimpses of being the star he can be, but in flashes. The young point guard has only made 6.1 million dollars in his lifetime, and all of a sudden, he’s set to make four times that in one year. For a player who’s only scored above 15 points in one season, 24 million seems excessive.

And it is, considering all things. But knowing what potential he can reach, that money is a solid investment. Jason Kidd, his former head coach, thinks the same. He knows what the players ultimately want. Everyone likes to say they want to play more, but in the end, money speaks. They chose this profession for one reason alone—the money that comes along with the fame.

Jalen Brunson secured a big-money contract right at the start of his career. With astute financial planning, he should be set for life, provided he doesn’t crash like Kidd’s ex-teammate Delonte West.

Jason Kidd knows what a player goes through – Jalen Brunson getting his big money move is something only an ex-player can understand

Having played for 19 years in the NBA, Jason Kidd knows what it feels like to miss out on big money. It was not until the 10th year that he made more than 10 million a year. And even then, the growth was short-lived because he took a pay cut to win a championship. That kind of mentality may be viewed as benevolent by the owners, but from a player’s perspective, it’s foolhardiness.

No owner, not even Mark Cuban, is loyal to all their players. Apart from a few names like Dirk Nowitzki and Damian Lillard, not many players have been treated well by their teams. It only makes sense to be loyal to the bank account rather than the team. It’s better to be like John Wall and make money rather than Isaiah Thomas and be out of the league.

Every ex-player turned coach knows the pain of leaving money on the table for the betterment of the team. Not always do these acts of charity turn into something fruitful. In rare cases where they do win a championship, the bonuses are not enough to cover the money lost. Jalen Brunson was right to ask for more money because that is the norm now.

