“Dennis Rodman, you won’t get beyond 40 years”: When The Worm laughed off some trashtalk from Michael Jordan regarding his party-laden lifestyle

When Dennis Rodman got on the Breakfast Club Power broadcast to discuss his old partying habits and what Michael Jordan thought about it

Back in the day, Dennis Rodman wasn’t human.

On the court, despite picking basketball at such a late stage, he was one of, if not the best rebounder in the NBA. And off the court… well, let’s just say the substances he chose to play around with if used in the wrong dosage, could actually kill someone. And Hot Rod never quite had the right dosage.

Fortunately though, over time, Rodman decided he had had enough, and needed to go clean instead. And when it comes to that journey, boy has the man come a long, long way.

In 2019, Dennis Rodman got on the air with the Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM to talk about exactly this. And during their conversation, it seems that a few of Michael Jordan’s thoughts spilled in as well.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Dennis Rodman speaks on transitioning into a healthier lifestyle, and how Michael Jordan thought he wouldn’t even reach 40-years-old

Today, Dennis Rodman is at the ripe old age of 60. He is healthy, fit, and still has the body of an athlete.

Today that seems normal. But back in the day, it seemed like an alternate universe where Dennis Rodman is somehow immune to the ill effects of… all the ungodly stuff he had ever done in his life.

In 2019, he spoke about how he made this incredible miracle happen. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

As fans of all he has done for the game, as well as all the outlandish stuff he has done off it, we’re just really happy to see him healthy and alive. And we hope that fact doesn’t change for a long, long time.

