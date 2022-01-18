Basketball

“Dennis Rodman, you’re a sick mother f**ker!”: Alonzo Mourning didn’t hold back against the Bulls star after he ‘praised’ his butt

“Dennis Rodman, you’re a sick mother f**ker!”: Alonzo Mourning didn’t hold back against the Bulls star after he ‘praised’ his butt
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“Trae Young really reached the milestone faster than LeBron James and Isiah Thomas”: NBA Twitter applauds as the Hawks star as he becomes the 4th player to record 6K+ points and 2K+ assists before turning 24
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Dennis Rodman, you’re a sick mother f**ker!”: Alonzo Mourning didn’t hold back against the Bulls star after he ‘praised’ his butt
“Dennis Rodman, you’re a sick mother f**ker!”: Alonzo Mourning didn’t hold back against the Bulls star after he ‘praised’ his butt

Alonzo Mourning called Dennis Rodman a ‘sick motherf**ker’ after Rodman complimented the Heat star’s rear…