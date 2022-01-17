Basketball

“Kyle Kuzma BAPTIZED Joel Embiid!!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Wizards’ star puts the Sixers’ MVP on a poster, and then blocks him not long after

"Kyle Kuzma BAPTIZED Joel Embiid!!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Wizards' star puts the Sixers' MVP on a poster, and then blocks him not long after
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Is LA a tough place to play or is it something else?": 2015 NBA Champion Festus Ezeli takes a dig at LeBron James and the Lakers fans for their lack of appreciation for talent
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kyle Kuzma BAPTIZED Joel Embiid!!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Wizards' star puts the Sixers' MVP on a poster, and then blocks him not long after
“Kyle Kuzma BAPTIZED Joel Embiid!!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Wizards’ star puts the Sixers’ MVP on a poster, and then blocks him not long after

Wizards’ star Kyle Kuzma electrifies the NBA Twitter as he puts Joel Embiid on a…