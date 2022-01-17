“Kyle Kuzma BAPTIZED Joel Embiid!!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Wizards’ star puts the Sixers’ MVP on a poster, and then blocks him not long after

Wizards’ star Kyle Kuzma electrifies the NBA Twitter as he puts Joel Embiid on a poster, and then blocks him soon

The Philadelphia 76ers made their way to Washington tonight, as they face the Wizards on MLK day. The third in the line of 10 games, the Sixers and Wizards both look to win tonight’s contest. Entering the contest, the Sixers have won 9 out of their last 10 matchups. They sit on the 5th spot in the East, with a 25-17 record. This is despite them not having Ben Simmons back, and then their stars missing multiple games due to protocols and injuries.

Also Read: “Is LA a tough place to play or is it something else?”: 2015 NBA Champion Festus Ezeli takes a dig at LeBron James and the Lakers fans for their lack of appreciation for talent

On the other hand, the Wizards are on the 9th spot in the east with a 22-21 record. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games. Kyle Kuzma has been a revelation in the new year. He has been putting up excellent numbers so far.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 27.4 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 52% FG over the last 5 Games. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O0MSFvBjoV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 12, 2022

He has not let us down tonight so far. He’s had two emphatic dunks and a lot more excellent plays so far.

NBA Twitter reacts as Kyle Kuzma posterizes Joel Embiid

The Wizards started the game off strong, going into the half with a 6-point lead over the Sixers. At a point, they had a 12-point lead, but they couldn’t manage to hit their shots approaching half-time, and the Sixers capitalized on it.

During the 2nd quarter, Kyle Kuzma electrified the entire Capital One Arena, as he put Joel Embiid on a poster.

KYLE KUZMA RIGHT DOWN THE LANE 😳 Watch Here: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/z7WOx4U7mK — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2022

Also Read: “Ben Wallace told me he’d kill me if I ran into him again”: Steve Nash recounts his battles against the Pistons and his ferocious intensity

NBA Twitter could not contain their excitement about the same.

Kuzma just went full Matrix on Embiid and baptized him pic.twitter.com/LJ8raGiLmY — Iykyk (@I_Man_12) January 17, 2022

embiid when he realizes he will have to hear this for the rest of his life from kyle kuzma 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZRiHYlTbdl — marc cruz (@DwitjustinGilas) January 17, 2022

Kuzma real shit better then Westbrook, lakers got robbed — Big🅿️arnGetta (@SummerlinEvan) January 17, 2022

Embiid let this guy dunk on him pic.twitter.com/axZJ3Gl80Y — Jeff (@Jdonne238) January 17, 2022

The Wizards would like to keep going and win the contest tonight. With Kuzma playing the way he is, and KCP, Bradley Beal, and Thomas Bryant pitching in too, their chances to win aren’t bad.