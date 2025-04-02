“You’re Making $20M a Year”: Alonzo Mourning Describes Practices With Shaquille O’Neal, Recalls the Time They Raced Each Other

Not every player has the same work ethic as Kobe Bryant. But sometimes, a teammate’s influence can motivate another to work hard. That’s how it was with Alonzo Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal during their stint on the Heat. The two big men continuously challenged each other to be better on the court. However, their challenges weren’t strictly regarding business.

The Heat made a win-now decision to acquire O’Neal ahead of the 2004-05 season. Miami believed the (at that time) three-time NBA champion could costar alongside Dwyane Wade to reach the promised land. For the first half of the season, O’Neal didn’t have much competition at his position. That would change on March 1, 2005.

Mourning played with the Heat from 1996-2002 but joined the Nets ahead of the 2003-04 season. He eventually became the centerpiece of the trade that landed Vince Carter in New Jersey. However, the seven-time All-Star refused to go the Raptors, and that led to a contract buyout. He would then sign back with the Heat, adding much-needed depth and a running mate for O’Neal.

The addition of Mourning brought the spark the team needed to fuel O’Neal on a path of dominance. Unlike other players, Mourning didn’t shy away from competing against Shaq. Mourning made a guest appearance on Heat legend and former teammate Udonis Haslem’s The OGs podcast to discuss his relationship with ‘The Big Diesel.”

“The thing about me and the big fella, we complemented each other because we pushed each other,” Mourning said. There were times when O’Neal would ask Mourning to lower the intensity, to which the backup big man responded with a hilarious response.

“You’re making $20M a year,” Mourning proclaimed. “I’m making a minimum. I got to be ready just in case your big ass goes down.”

The two developed a profound sense of respect for each other, including a great competitive edge. Mourning proceeded to tell the story of a race O’Neal challenged him to ahead of a game against the Pacers.

Mourning made clear “there’s no way” O’Neal would beat him. Shaq didn’t back down from the challenge but didn’t get the result he desired.

“I dusted his ass,” Mourning revealed. This story is just another example of the tight-knit relationship players on the Heat had with each other at that time. Those bonds were a huge reason the team went on to win an NBA championship in 2006.

Mourning and Shaq’s connection began in the 1992 NBA Draft

Before Mourning and O’Neal were teammates, they were two prospects battling for the top overall pick. They were both sought-after players in the 1992 NBA Draft. Ultimately, the Magic selected Shaq with the first overall pick, and the Hornets chose Mourning. Years later, Mourning shared there was no animosity toward O’Neal.

The 6-foot-10 big man believed Shaq was the right choice with the first overall pick. “If I’m a GM at that particular time, I’d choose Shaq as number one,” Mourning humbly admitted in 2017.

Any rivalry between the two remained solely competitive. Following their run as teammates, their friendship blossomed. O’Neal chose Mourning as one of the people standing on stage with him during his Hall of Fame enshrinement. They are a perfect example of how basketball brings people together.