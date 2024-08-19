Dennis Schroder Calls Out Kevin Durant’s ‘Weak’ Dig Towards Him

With the Olympics concluding a week ago and the NBA season still some time away from starting, there’s not a lot going on in the NBA world right now. Dennis Schroder decided to take matters into his own hands and has generated online buzz by calling out Kevin Durant.

The drama stems from Schroder’s remarks following Germany’s 83-93 loss to Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics Bronze Medal game. In the post-game conference, he praised European basketball for its high-intelligence gameplay.

He indirectly pointed to the narrowing gap between USA and the other nations, mentioning,

“European basketball is no entertainment. It’s straight IQ basketball straight coaching, and really, really high IQ guys who know how to play the game. Serbia, Greece, Spain, France, Germany, so many teams out there who know how to play, is athletic, and I think there’s a lot of people from Europe in the NBA who make some noise… Europeans are coming for sure”.

Dennis Schroder on why European basketball style provides a significant advantage to challenge Team USA: 'European basketball is no entertainment, it's straight IQ basketball. Straight coaching.' 🗣️ #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/9qTO58DFSx — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 10, 2024

These comments didn’t sit well with Durant. Shortly after Team USA won the tournament’s gold medal (going unbeaten to boot), the 35-year-old took the opportunity to point out the gap between the US and the rest of the world.

Taking a playful jab at Schroder by posting a celebratory team photo on X, KD wrote,

“ENTERTAINMENT & IQ”.

This caught Schroder‘s attention, prompting him to address the situation publicly. He expressed his frustration while pointing to the contrast between Durant’s superstar status and his comparatively lower profile in the basketball world.

He went on to say that his initial comments weren’t even meant to be negative; he was just speaking from the perspective of a person who played both European and American basketball and was just glad that the game was getting better.

Putting forth his two cents, the former Laker declared,

“They won and then Kevin Durant tweeted, ‘High IQ and entertaining.’ For me, that’s just being weak. That type of a star and you have to say something to a person like me who didn’t even mean it to be negative, it’s just what I see from both sides. I didn’t appreciate it”.

“that is just being weak, you are that type of star and have to say something to a person like me” Dennis Schroder calling KD weak for trolling him but inadvertently dissing himself at the same time lmao pic.twitter.com/Dx7El5Vmux — A ✩ (@adryanashton) August 19, 2024

What the German was trying to say was a superstar of Durant’s caliber didn’t need to take a jab at a role player like him. However, as is the case with a lot of online interactions, people missed his point completely, and proceeded to mock him for referring to himself as “a person like me”.

Durant’s former podcast co-host, Eddie Gonzalez, pointed out Schroder’s phrasing, and tweeted out:

““A person like me” Lol called himself a bum with Tory lanez serenading him”.

“A person like me” lol called himself a bum with Tory lanez serenading him 😂😂 https://t.co/M3nt0Anlre — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) August 19, 2024

Durant, however, seemed unfazed by the recent development. After all, the Slim Reaper became notorious for defending himself on social media, often clashing with analysts, opponents, former teammates, and fans.

More importantly, he’s celebrating a summer well spent and is most likely on holiday. Given his track record, though, it would be safe to assume that Durant will respond to Schroder sooner rather than later, which will no doubt make the Suns-Nets matchup this season even more interesting.